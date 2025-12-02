National Museums of Kenya Rolls Out New Digital Entry System

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) has introduced an upgraded admission and entry system across several of its major sites.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, NMK said the new system takes effect immediately.

The improved digital system is now active at the Nairobi National Museum, Karen Blixen Museum, Nairobi Gallery, Fort Jesus National Monument, Malindi Museum and Gedi National Monument.

NMK said the upgrade is part of its ongoing partnership with eCitizen Services to improve visitor experience, speed up services and streamline ticketing at its museums, sites and monuments.

According to the notice, all previously purchased tickets must be used within 30 days from the date of the announcement. Visitors can purchase tickets for the listed sites through the platform nmkpay.ecitizen.go.ke.

“All other stations will be onboarded to the new system gradually,” the notice reads.