National Treasury to Auction Boarded Vehicles, Office Equipment on June 30

The National Treasury has announced the auction of boarded motor vehicles, general office equipment and office furniture in a public sale scheduled for June 30, 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the Treasury said the State Department for Economic Planning, in conjunction with Astorion Auctioneers, will conduct the auction at the Ministry of Public Works Yard along Machakos Road, Nairobi, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Astorion Auctioneers is listed as P.O. Box 33340–00600, Nairobi.

According to the notice, the items to be sold are contained in a bidding catalogue available on the State Department’s website: www.planning.go.ke.

Interested bidders have been invited to view the items from the date of the advertisement up to June 29, 2026, on weekdays during normal working hours to verify details before participating in the auction.

The Treasury said all items will be sold on an “as-is-where-is” basis and will be subject to a reserve price.

Bidders will be required to pay a refundable deposit and will be issued with a bidding number upon payment. The number will serve as an entry pass to the auction venue, with no access allowed without both a bidding number and the auction catalogue.

Successful bidders will be required to pay a deposit of 40 per cent of the purchase price at the fall of the hammer on the auction day, with the balance payable within 14 days.

Failure to meet the payment deadline will result in forfeiture of the 40 per cent deposit and the bid number deposit, with the items disposed of at the sole discretion of the State Department for Economic Planning.

The purchased items must be collected upon full payment within 14 days, failing which any amounts paid will be forfeited and the items disposed of by the department.