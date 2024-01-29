Tanzanian Artist Nay wa Mitego’s New Hit Sparks Talk 

Kenyans have been left speculating after legendary Tanzanian rapper Emmanuel Elibariki, alias Nay wa Mitego, released a new track targeting an unknown country.

The song, “Wapi huko”, hits back at a certain country that is plagued with poor leadership, corruption, hunger and lack of employment opportunities for its youth.

In the song, Nay talks how the country looks beautiful and prosperous in the eyes of the rest of the world, but its people are suffering under careless leaders, its youth are languishing in poverty and its girls are now more into money than love.

The rapper disses young men for running after sugar mummies, speaking fluent English and bragging how their country is superior to their neighbours, but back home they don’t have even electricity.

Leo Nay wa Mitego ametubariki na wimbo mzuri twendeni YouTube tukausikilize. pic.twitter.com/0hrVlpxxE5 — Twaha Mwaipaya (@Twaha_Mwaipaya) January 25, 2024

Nay says the unnamed country now has many single mothers, many of whom are looking for money and are quick to give in once you show them the money.

The song has so far elicited debate on Twitter, with Kenyans torn between whether the singer is targeting us, or he is simply pointing out to the problems plaguing his country.

For instance, Kenya Kwanza administration top critic Gabriel Oguda also said Tanzanians are targeting Kenya with the song.

“Yaani imefika mahali jirani Tanzania have also decided to mock us openly and they know we will do them nothing? Bwana a country that used to shake like a leaf in our presence now going after us without fear? Bwana ama God sent Ruto to punish us and we don’t know?” Oguda said.

Most of the things Nay talks about in the song have been experienced in Kenya.

They include the high cost of living, unemployment and lack of access to basic needs among many people.

Ruto has also been highly criticised for endless taxes imposed on Kenyans, leading to a high cost of living.

Ruto has vehemently defended his regime against the criticism, even going a step further to wage a verbal war against the judiciary.