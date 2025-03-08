Naz Hillmon Siblings: Get to Know the Siblings Squad Behind the WNBA Player

Nazahrah Hillmon, commonly known as Naz Hillmon, is an American professional basketball player born on April 5, 2000, in Cleveland, Ohio.

She currently plays as a forward for the Atlanta Dream in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Hillmon rose to prominence during her collegiate career at the University of Michigan, where she became the program’s all-time leader in rebounds, double-doubles, and free throws made.

Drafted 15th overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream, she is celebrated as Michigan’s highest WNBA draft pick ever.

Siblings

Naz is one of five siblings, growing up in a family where athleticism and basketball were integral parts of life. Here’s a closer look at her siblings:

Naz’s biological brother, Zahkir Hillmon, played basketball at Shaw High School in Ohio.

Zahkir has been part of Naz’s support system, sharing in the family’s basketball-centric lifestyle.

Another biological brother, Zharius Hillmon, also played basketball at Shaw High School.

In January 2021, Zharius suffered a heart attack while playing, an event that deeply affected the Hillmon family.

Despite this setback, his participation in basketball underscores the siblings’ shared passion for the game.

Naz’s half-sister, Za’Tasia Baker, is the daughter of her biological father, Frederick Baker.

Naz’s step-sister, Jayda Anderson, is the daughter of her stepfather, Victor Anderson, who married Naz’s mother, NaSheema Hillmon Anderson.

Like Za’Tasia, Jayda’s specific involvement in basketball or other activities is not widely publicized.

Career

Hillmon’s basketball career is marked by consistent excellence, from her high school days to her current tenure in the WNBA.

She attended Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, Ohio, where she started all 116 games over four varsity seasons, amassing 2,057 points and 1,607 rebounds to become the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

As a senior, she averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 2.0 steals per game, leading the Lancers to their first OHSAA Division III state championship.

At the University of Michigan, Hillmon’s impact was immediate and profound.

As a freshman in the 2018-19 season, she came off the bench in all 34 games, averaging a team-high 13.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year honors.

Her sophomore year saw her transition to a starter, and by her junior year (2020-21), she recorded a career-high 50 points and 16 rebounds in a single game against Ohio State, setting a Michigan program record for points in a game.

She averaged 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds that season, leading to her being named Big Ten Player of the Year and a first-team All-American.

In her senior year (2021-22), Hillmon continued her dominance, averaging 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, helping Michigan reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

She concluded her college career with 2,183 points (second all-time at Michigan) and 1,063 rebounds (first all-time), becoming the only Wolverine, male or female, to achieve 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Professionally, Hillmon was selected by the Atlanta Dream in the second round of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

In her rookie season, she averaged 4.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over 34 games, showing promise as a reliable forward.

By the 2024 season, her performance had improved, averaging 5.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, with a career-high 18 points against the Dallas Wings on September 7, 2024.

Hillmon has also represented the United States internationally, winning gold medals at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup and the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Accolades

In high school, Hillmon won the OHSAA Division III State Championship in 2017, was named Division III Northeast Lakes All-District Player of the Year twice, earned All-Ohio Co-Player of the Year honors, was a finalist for Ms. Basketball in Ohio, and became Gilmour Academy’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

At the University of Michigan, she was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019, Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year in 2019, Big Ten Player of the Year in 2021, and was a four-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection from 2019 to 2022.

She earned First-Team All-American honors from AP, WBCA, USBWA, Sports Illustrated, and The Athletic in the 2021-22 season, and Second-Team All-American honors from AP in 2021.

She was also named Michigan Female Athlete of the Year in 2021, became the all-time leader in rebounds (1,063), double-doubles (52), and free throws made (487), and was the first Wolverine with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Additionally, she was a three-time finalist for the Katrina McClain Award and a finalist for the Wade Trophy.

Internationally, she won gold medals at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup and the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Professionally, she holds the distinction of being the highest WNBA draft pick in Michigan history, selected 15th overall in 2022.