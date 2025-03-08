Allisha Gray Siblings: Get to Know Marlo East, A.J. and Ashley Gray

Allisha Gray, a standout name in women’s basketball, has made waves in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and beyond with her exceptional skills and dedication.

Born on January 12, 1995, in Greenwood, South Carolina, she is an American professional basketball player currently playing as a guard for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA.

Known for her scoring ability, defensive tenacity, and leadership on the court, Gray has become a household name in women’s basketball.

She rose to prominence during her high school years at Washington County High School in Sandersville, Georgia, and continued her success at the collegiate level with the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Allisha is part of a close-knit family with three siblings, each contributing to the Gray family’s legacy in their own way.

Marlo East, the eldest of the Gray siblings, pursued a career in football. He played college football at Troy University before returning to his roots to become a teacher.

A.J. Gray, whose full name is Allen Gray Jr., is a year younger than Allisha and has carved out his own path in athletics.

A former standout safety at Georgia Tech, A.J. was a highly regarded football player during his high school years at Washington County High School, where he played quarterback and defensive back.

His athletic talent earned him praise from Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson, who once described him as having the potential to be one of the school’s all-time greats.

Ashley Gray, the youngest of the Gray siblings, was an eighth-grader exploring her interests during Allisha’s early professional career.

Career

Gray’s journey began at Washington County High School, where she led her team to an impressive three-year record of 88-4, including a perfect 32-0 season and a 3A state championship in 2010-11.

A knee injury sidelined her for much of her senior year, but her talent was undeniable, earning her the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year award in 2012.

In college, Gray initially played for the North Carolina Tar Heels, where she earned accolades such as First-Team All-ACC honors.

After two seasons, she transferred to the University of South Carolina amid an athletic-academic scandal at UNC.

At South Carolina, under coach Dawn Staley, Gray flourished, contributing to the Gamecocks’ 2017 NCAA Championship win.

She then entered the 2017 WNBA Draft, forgoing her final year of college eligibility, and was selected fourth overall by the Dallas Wings.

Gray made an immediate impact in the WNBA, starting all 34 games in her rookie season with the Wings and averaging 13.1 points per game.

She played six seasons with Dallas before being traded to the Atlanta Dream in 2023.

With the Dream, she has continued to excel, averaging 15.6 points per game in the 2024 season and leading the team in scoring.

Beyond the WNBA, Gray has also represented the United States in international competitions, winning a gold medal in the inaugural 3×3 basketball event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Accolades

Gray’s career is decorated with numerous awards and achievements that highlight her excellence on and off the court.

In 2017, she was named WNBA Rookie of the Year, a prestigious award that recognized her stellar debut season and made her the first Dallas Wings player to receive it.

That same year, she contributed to South Carolina’s NCAA Championship win, showcasing her ability to perform on the biggest stages.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Gray won a gold medal in the first-ever 3×3 basketball event, cementing her status as an international star.

She has been selected as a WNBA All-Star in both 2023 and 2024, joining an elite group of multi-time All-Stars in Atlanta Dream franchise history.

During her time at North Carolina, she earned First-Team All-ACC honors in 2015 for her outstanding performance.

In 2012, she was recognized as the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year, marking the beginning of her rise to prominence as the top high school player in Georgia.

In 2024, Gray made WNBA All-Star Weekend history by becoming the first player to win both the Kia Skills Challenge and the Starry 3-Point Contest in the same night.