NCA Evacuates Workers After Flagging Unsafe Building in Kiambu

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has evacuated workers from a four-story building under construction in the Gitaru area of Kikuyu Subcounty, Kiambu County, after declaring it unsafe and on the verge of collapse.

In a statement on Monday, September 8, NCA Executive Director Maurice Akech said the building was flagged during a routine inspection by the authority’s quality assurance team.

“The authority’s preliminary inspection has established that several reinforced concrete columns at ground level are under severe stress, have buckled and are on the verge of total collapse. The current state of the structure presents a significant risk to the workers, adjacent buildings, and the general public,” Akech said.

The inspection revealed that although the building was registered with NCA, the developer was using substandard construction materials, inadequate reinforcement detailing, and nonstandard construction methods.

As a result, NCA suspended all construction works, evacuated workers, and cleared nearby buildings as a safety measure. The building is expected to be demolished.

Akech added that all parties involved in the project will face legal action.