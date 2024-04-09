NCCK Urges Gov’t To Prioritize Public Participation In NADCO Report Adoption

The National Council of Churches (NCCK) has called upon the Kenyan government to prioritize public participation before the adoption of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report by Parliament.

This plea comes after a consultative meeting held at the Christian Students’ Leadership Center, Ufungamano House.

In a statement, NCCK said that sovereignty belongs to the people of Kenya.

Therefore, it is crucial that the NADCO report undergoes public validation before implementation.

“The people of Kenya have a fundamental right to be informed about and agree with the recommendations made by NADCO,” stated NCCK.

According to them, it would be very deceptive for National Assembly to unilaterally implement decisions that radically affect the governance and electoral environment of Kenya.

The council called upon National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Senate Speaker Amos Kingi to ensure the report is publicly published.

Additionally, they urged the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to conduct sittings in counties to gather feedback from Kenyan citizens.

NCCK recommended that parliamentary bills associated with the NADCO report be reviewed to align with the wishes of the people.

Established as a platform to negotiate political compromises, the National Dialogue Committee was tasked with addressing crises resulting from politicians’ perpetual power struggles.

NCCK underscored concerns about the proposed amendments to the Constitution of Kenya, noting that the Constitution had been amended 39 times between 1963 and 2010.

“It is a significant red flag for Kenyans that The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2023, drafted as part of the NADCO report, seeks to amend 25 articles and add 6 new ones to the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” emphasized NCCK.

The council called upon all Kenyans to actively engage with the nine bills presented in the NADCO report. They encouraged citizens to demand electoral reforms that prioritize governance, accountability, and legitimacy.