NCIC Raises Alarm Over Rising Political Tensions, Insecurity In Isiolo

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has expressed concern over rising political tension and insecurity in Isiolo County following an attempt to impeach Governor Abdi Guyo.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 29, 2025, NCIC Chair Dr. Samuel Kobia said the attempted ouster of the governor has triggered violence, vandalism, ethnic incitement, and disruption of peace.

“What is unfolding in Isiolo is not a sheer expression of political contestation. It is a profound breakdown of political order—one that threatens the fragile fabric of peace and cohesion among the various ethnic groups in this county. Like a crack in the foundation of a house, this unrest risks undermining the entire structure of governance and community trust,” said Dr. Kobia.

He noted that the Commission is alarmed by reports of illegal firearms entering the region, the alleged involvement of external mercenaries, the mobilization of criminal gangs, and the misuse of public funds to finance politically motivated violence.

“Sadly, if these developments are not urgently and decisively addressed, they may escalate into full-blown conflict with devastating consequences not only for Isiolo County but also for neighbouring counties,” he warned.

The Commission has called on leaders and residents of Isiolo to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, and avoid any form of violence, incitement, or hate speech. NCIC further recommended dialogue among leaders and other stakeholders to foster understanding, protect governance processes, and encourage peaceful coexistence.

Dr. Kobia also urged the national government to mount a coordinated multi-agency security operation under a unified command to protect lives and property. He commended the Isiolo County Security Team, led by County Commissioner Charles Kiprop, for swiftly arresting a suspect linked to an arson attack on the County Assembly and the Office of the County Secretary.

The Commission also asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other agencies to fast-track investigations into claims of illegal arming of gangs, infiltration of firearms, and misuse of devolved funds.

“As a steward of peace and cohesion, NCIC will spearhead targeted intra- and inter-community dialogue forums aimed at developing a comprehensive Community Peace Framework for Isiolo County. These forums will involve government officers, elders, civil society, and interfaith leaders,” said Dr. Kobia.