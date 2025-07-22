NCIC Vice Chair Nyutu sacked over involvement in political activities

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) announced it had fired its Vice Chairperson Wambui Nyutu citing continued involvement in partisan political activities, a move it says violates both her oath of office and the law.

This is likely to steer controversy at the commission.

NCIC Chairperson Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia said Tuesday following a Special Commission Meeting held on July 22, 2025, the commission said Nyutu’s conduct had become “untenable” and incompatible with her constitutional and statutory obligations.

“The Commission unanimously resolved to relieve Ms. Nyutu of her role as Vice Chairperson of the Commission with immediate effect,” the statement read in part.

Nyutu has been under scrutiny since early this year over what the commission described as a pattern of political engagement.

The NCIC said it convened three prior Special Meetings — on January 3, January 23, and February 6 — to address her conduct following public remarks and appearances deemed politically partisan.

While she initially denied the allegations, the commission said, Nyutu later issued an apology and made a formal promise to steer clear of political activity — a promise that appears to have been short-lived.

“At its meeting on 22nd July, 2025, the Commission noted with deep concern that Ms. Wambui Nyutu has since been involved in partisan political activities, including participation in meetings affiliated with a particular political party,” Rev. Kobia said.

“These actions constitute continued engagement in partisan politics, in contravention of her commitment to the Commission and in breach of the expectations of impartiality required of all Commissioners.”

The NCIC triggered the formal process to remove her altogether from her role as Commissioner, invoking Section 23 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act (CAP 7N) and “other relevant constitutional mechanisms.”

“The Commission will formally notify the relevant appointing authority in this regard,” Rev. Kobia added.

In a swift transition, the Commission unanimously elected Dr. Dorcas Kedogo as the new Vice Chairperson, effective immediately.

NCIC further sought to distance itself from any political pronouncements made by Nyutu, asserting that such statements were made in her personal capacity and do not reflect the Commission’s official position.

“The NCIC reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principles of impartiality, integrity, and professionalism in the execution of its mandate. Commissioners are bound by the oath of office to remain independent and non-partisan,” Rev. Kobia noted.

The process to sack a commissioner is litigious.

The commission has been under criticism over claims of bias in their work