NCRC Advertises 21 Job Vacancies; How To Apply

The National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) has announced 21 job openings across various departments as it seeks to strengthen its operations.

In a public notice dated August 5, 2025, the Centre said it is looking to recruit highly competent, proactive, and self-driven individuals to fill the advertised positions.

The vacancies include five Senior Research Officers, three Assistant Directors of Research, an Assistant Director of Finance, an Assistant Director of Human Resource, a Principal Planning Officer, a Senior Administrative Officer, a Senior Knowledge Management Officer, a Human Resource Management Officer, and a Supply Chain Management Officer.

Other roles include an Accountant, an Internal Auditor, a Legal Officer, a Corporate Communications Officer, a Records Management Officer, and an Office Administrator.

Interested applicants are required to visit the Centre’s website at www.crimeresearch.go.ke and submit their applications online as per the instructions provided. The deadline for application submission is Monday, August 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The National Crime Research Centre is a State Corporation established under the National Crime Research Centre Act No. 4 of 1997. The Centre is tasked with conducting research on the causes and prevention of crime, and sharing its findings and recommendations with government agencies involved in criminal justice and other key stakeholders.