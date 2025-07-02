NCWSC Hits Record Sh11.7 Billion Revenue

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) has posted a historic revenue record of Sh11.7 billion for the 2024/2025 financial year, a notable rise from Sh10.75 billion last year.

Governor Johnson Sakaja confirmed the achievement, terming it a significant turnaround from previous years when the company’s collections had stagnated at around Sh8 billion.

“In just three years, the utility has grown its revenue by nearly Sh4 billion—from Sh8 billion to Sh11.7 billion—thanks to improved systems and the digitization of services. In the new financial year, we will engage more with Nairobians on the impact of illegal water connections as part of efforts to reduce non-revenue water,” Sakaja said.

According to NCWSC Chairman Arnold Karanja, collections rose from Sh9.46 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year to the record Sh11.75 billion, representing a 24% growth over two years.

“The Sh11.7 billion collected is historic. It reflects a consistent rise of over Sh1 billion in additional revenue each year since 2022,” Karanja noted.

Since taking office in August 2022, Governor Sakaja has rolled out a turnaround strategy involving revenue leak sealing, leadership restructuring, the appointment of a professional CEO, and the expansion of metering infrastructure alongside the digitization of billing and payments. The results are already visible.

“In June, we recorded our highest monthly billing ever—Sh1.08 billion. Nairobians have helped by reporting leaks, sewer bursts, and illegal water connections. The installation of new meters and replacement of outdated ones has also ensured accurate billing,” Karanja added.

During Sakaja’s first full year in office (FY 2022/2023), collections rose to Sh9.46 billion from Sh8.11 billion the previous year—a 16.7% year-on-year growth, reversing a five-year stagnation trend.

The upward trajectory continued in FY 2023/2024 with collections hitting Sh10.75 billion, a 13.6% increase, before culminating in the record-breaking Sh11.75 billion in FY 2024/2025. This pushed the company’s average monthly revenue to nearly Sh1 billion—a first in its history.

The Governor also announced that the Northern Water Collector Tunnel is now operational, adding over 140 million litres of water daily into Nairobi’s supply system.

“The tunnel is easing Nairobi’s water shortage. Pressure has improved, and areas that previously lacked access are now experiencing regular supply,” he said.

NCWSC is also enhancing digital service delivery, with Chairman Karanja urging residents to take advantage of new tools.

“We are digital. You can now read your own meter by dialing *260#. This simple tool helps residents monitor usage and has boosted our revenue collection,” he said.

Under the leadership of a professional board and management, the utility is also strengthening staff welfare policies.

“Recently, the Board approved a policy on Alcohol, Drugs, and Substance Abuse. It includes employee assistance programs to help rehabilitated staff avoid relapse and return to work successfully,” NCWSC said.