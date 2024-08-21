Neal Schon, the iconic American rock guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist, has made a significant mark on the music industry, amassing an impressive net worth throughout his career. Best known as a founding member and lead guitarist of the legendary rock band Journey, Neal Schon has also contributed to the success of bands like Bad English and Hardline. His career, which began in the late 1960s in the San Francisco Bay Area, showcases his extraordinary talent and enduring influence in the world of rock music.

Neal Schon Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth February 27, 1954 Place of Birth Oklahoma Nationality American Profession Guitarist, Songwriter, Vocalist

Early Life

Neal Joseph Schon was born on February 27, 1954, on Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. His parents, Matthew and Barbara Schon, were both musically inclined—his father was a big band musician and composer, and his mother was a big band singer. With German and Italian ancestry, Schon was surrounded by music from a young age, which deeply influenced his future career. By the age of 10, he had already picked up the guitar, showing a natural talent that would soon propel him into the limelight.

Schon attended Aragon High School in San Mateo, California, but his passion for music led him to pursue a professional career early on. By the age of 15, he had left home to join the renowned rock group Santana, led by Carlos Santana. This early start in the music industry set the stage for Schon’s later success and cemented his reputation as a guitar virtuoso.

Neal Schon Career

Neal Schon’s career truly took off when he joined Santana in 1971 at just 17 years old. His exceptional guitar skills quickly caught the attention of the music world. After two years with Santana, Schon and keyboardist Gregg Rolie left the band to form Journey in 1973. This decision would prove to be pivotal, as Journey went on to become one of the most successful rock bands of all time.

Also Read: Molly Shannon Net Worth

Journey’s rise to fame accelerated with the addition of lead singer Steve Perry, and the band produced numerous hits that have become anthems of rock music. Some of their most famous songs include “Don’t Stop Believin'” and “Open Arms,” both of which have achieved gold and platinum status multiple times. Journey’s music remains a staple in popular culture, frequently featured in television shows and movies.

In addition to his work with Journey, Neal Schon collaborated with a variety of other musicians and bands throughout his career. He worked with artists such as Sammy Hagar, John Waite, and Michael Bolton, and was part of the supergroup Bad English. Schon’s versatility as a guitarist allowed him to contribute to a wide range of musical projects, further establishing his reputation as one of rock’s top guitarists.

Beyond his collaborations, Schon also pursued a solo career, releasing nine solo albums that showcased his signature guitar style. Known for his soulful playing, Schon drew inspiration from legendary musicians like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Carlos Santana. His unique sound and technical prowess on the guitar led to the creation of the “Neal Schon Signature Model Custom Les Paul” by Gibson, a limited-edition guitar that became highly sought after by collectors and fans.

Personal Life

Neal Schon’s personal life has been as eventful as his career. In September 2011, Schon made headlines when he confirmed his relationship with Michaele Salahi, a former reality TV star. The couple had initially dated in the 1990s and rekindled their relationship years later. In a memorable moment, Schon proposed to Salahi onstage during a charity concert at the Lyric Opera House in Baltimore, Maryland, with an 11.42-carat diamond engagement ring.

The couple’s wedding, held at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, in December 2013, was broadcast live on television, capturing the attention of fans and the media alike. Neal Schon has been married four times, with his previous marriages to Amber Kozan, Dina Gioeli, Beth Buckley, and Tena Austin.

Neal Schon Net Worth

Neal Schon net worth is $40 million. Schon’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary, spanning over five decades and leaving an indelible mark on the world of rock music. His work with Journey, along with his collaborations and solo projects, has earned him a place among the greatest guitarists of all time. In recognition of his contributions to music, Schon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey on April 7, 2017.