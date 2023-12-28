Net Worth Of Austin Chumlee Russell

Austin Chumlee Russell, the American reality television star and pawnshop employee, has amassed a notable net worth of $5 million, solidifying his status as a successful businessman. Known for his affable nature and comic foibles, Chumlee rose to fame as a key figure on the popular reality show, “Pawn Stars.”

Austin Chumlee Russell’s Net Worth

Austin Chumlee net worth is $5 million. Russell has carved a distinctive niche in the realms of reality television and business. Renowned for his role at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chumlee has become a beloved personality on the hit show, “Pawn Stars.”

Pawn Stars

Chumlee, often the butt of jokes among the cast, has endeared himself to the audience as the lovable lug of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

His endearing nature has made him a client favorite, while his extensive knowledge of video games and toys adds a unique flair to the show. Despite occasional challenges in customer relations, Chumlee’s popularity has soared, earning him a lasting spot in the spotlight.

Pawn Stars Journey

Chumlee’s involvement with the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop began at the age of 21. The shop gained notoriety after being featured on “Insomniac with Dave Attell,” leading to the creation of the hit series “Pawn Stars” in 2009. Chumlee’s comic foibles and haggling skills quickly made him a breakout cast member and a fan favorite.

Austin Chumlee RussellBusinesses

Beyond his role on “Pawn Stars,” Chumlee ventured into entrepreneurship. Establishing his own company to manage public appearances and retail novelty items, he found remarkable success. He even sold part of the company to the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop for efficient distribution.

Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard

In 2017, Chumlee expanded his entrepreneurial endeavors by opening “Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard.” Located across the street from the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, the candy store is managed by his brother Sage Russell.

Financial Success

Chumlee’s popularity with “Pawn Stars” fans translated into significant merchandise sales. His company’s novelty items, including custom t-shirts, proved to be immensely popular. Chumlee’s merchandise sales outshined those of other stars on “Pawn Stars,” emphasizing his strong connection with the show’s audience.

Austin Chumlee Russell Salary Per Episode

For each episode of “Pawn Stars,” Chumlee earns a salary of $25,000. However, his journey has not been without challenges. In 2016, his home was raided during an investigation, leading to legal issues involving drug and weapons charges. Despite the legal hurdles, Chumlee navigated through and continued his successful career.

Early Life

Born on September 8, 1982, in Henderson, Nevada, Austin Chumlee Russell earned his nickname “Chumlee” at the age of 12. His father drew a playful comparison to the walrus “Chumley” from the cartoon “Tennessee Tuxedo,” referring to his son’s large face and prominent chin. The nickname stuck, marking the beginning of a journey that would lead him to fame.

Personal Life

Chumlee’s personal life reflects his diverse interests, including vintage pinball machines, shoe collecting, sports, video games, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Notably, he underwent a significant physical transformation, losing 110 pounds through gastric sleeve surgery, a testament to his commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

Marriage

Chumlee is married to Olivia Russell, and their engagement in May 2018 culminated in a wedding in August 2019. However, the mystery surrounding Olivia’s whereabouts emerged when fans noticed her absence from Chumlee’s social media. Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship, Chumlee remains committed to their connection.