Net Worth Of Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill, the renowned American professional wrestler, boasts a net worth of $2 million. Born on June 3, 1992, Cargill has made significant contributions to the industry, earning recognition for her remarkable talent and achievements.

Who is Jade Cargill?

Jade Cargill, hailing from Gifford, Florida, rose to prominence as a standout figure in professional wrestling. With an academic background that includes attending Jacksonville University, Cargill embarked on a wrestling journey that would solidify her status as a formidable force in the ring.

Early Life

Born into a family of Jamaican descent in Gifford, Florida, Cargill pursued her education at Sebastian River High School and Vero Beach High School. During her high school years, she excelled on the basketball court, contributing to her teams’ success in achieving two basketball district championships.

Cargill furthered her education at Jacksonville University, where she earned a degree in social science. Her athletic prowess extended to the basketball court, where she garnered recognition for her skills, earning a place on the Atlantic Sun Preseason First Team in her senior year.

Jade Cargill Awards

Cargill’s illustrious career in professional wrestling is marked by numerous achievements and accolades, underscoring her exceptional talent and impact in the industry.

In All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Cargill made history as the inaugural AEW TBS Champion, a title she held for an impressive 508 days, setting a record for the longest reign in the history of any AEW championship.

Additionally, Cargill emerged victorious in the TBS Championship Tournament in 2022, further solidifying her dominance in the ring. Her contributions to AEW earned her a Dynamite Award for Breakout Star – Female in 2022, highlighting her impact on the wrestling scene.

Cargill’s talent and achievements have also been recognized by prestigious publications such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Wrestling Observer Newsletter. She was ranked No. 5 among the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2022 and honored as the Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jade Cargill Net Worth

