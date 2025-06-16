New AI CT Scanner To Cut Cancer, Kidney Care Costs Under SHA Deal

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has launched East Africa’s first AI-powered 256-slice CT scanner at The Nairobi Hospital, marking a major step in improving healthcare access and quality in Kenya.

The new scanner, which uses artificial intelligence, offers faster and more accurate imaging while exposing patients to lower levels of radiation. It is expected to significantly boost the country’s ability to diagnose and treat conditions such as cancer and kidney disease.

Speaking during the launch on Sunday, June 15, 2025, CS Duale also announced a partnership between the Ministry of Health, the Social Health Authority (SHA), and The Nairobi Hospital to provide advanced oncology and renal treatment to patients under SHA.

“Nairobi Hospital will offer fully subsidised cancer treatment, including brachytherapy and radioiodine therapy,” said Duale. “Renal care services—ranging from haemodialysis to subsidised kidney transplants—will also be available for SHA beneficiaries.”

Duale noted that more than 11,000 Kenyans spent over Sh14.7 billion seeking treatment abroad in 2024, a trend he said must change. “This is not sustainable. We must bring care home,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to solving challenges facing healthcare workers. Funds have been set aside in the 2025/26 budget to clear salary arrears and implement return-to-work agreements to prevent further strikes.

“We want to make strikes a thing of the past,” said the CS. “This government listens, engages, and acts—not just in words but with structured agreements and proper funding.”

Duale praised The Nairobi Hospital’s role in supporting the SHA partnership, saying the move reflects innovation, equity, and compassion in Kenya’s healthcare system.