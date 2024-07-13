New Cabinet Nominees Will Be Of ‘Exceptional Competence And Integrity’ – Mudavadi Tells Diplomats 

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Friday President William Ruto’s next Cabinet will comprise of individuals of “exceptional competence and integrity”.

Mudavadi made the revelations in a special diplomatic appraisal addressed to Kenya’s international partners, communicating the Thursday dismissal of Cabinet Secretaries by Ruto and ongoing government reforms.

Ruto dissolved the Cabinet following days of protests over poor governance among others.

“In particular, the President will be meticulous to ensure that the nominees he proposes for the Cabinet are individuals of exceptional competence and integrity.”

“The President is committed to extending the length and breadth of public participation within the spirit of having a cooperative and diverse governance structure to achieve equity and inclusivity across social status, ages, genders and communities,” he said.

Mudavadi informed Kenya’s international partners of Ruto’s ongoing endeavour to engage in extensive consultations across the board to consolidate a broad-based government.

Ruto mooted the idea of the broad-based government when he dissolved the Cabinet, noting that the deliberations would assist him in accelerating and expediting the necessary, urgent and irreversible, implementation of radical programmes to deal with the burden of debt, raising domestic resources and expanding job opportunities, among other issues.

“The main objective is to fortify national unity, peace, and prosperity while ensuring that the Executive arm of the National Government is further streamlined to reflect the aspirations of the citizens and align with our Administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” said Mudavadi.

The dialogue is expected to start next week amid pressure and resistance.

“Let me reiterate the President’s declaration that the operations of the government, including diplomatic processes, will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of Principal Secretaries and other relevant officials. We thank our international partners for sustained cooperation and request for continued support as His Excellency reorganizes the National Government to more effectively drive the transformational agenda of the Government.”

There is anxiety over the planned changes in government following the anti tax protests since June.