New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited (New KCC) has leased its Eldoret and Sotik factories to two separate companies as part of its ongoing restructuring and operational transformation.

In a notice to employees, the dairy processor said the Eldoret Factory had been leased to Eldoret KCC Dairy Processors Limited, while the Sotik Factory had been leased to Sotik KCC Dairy Processors Limited.

The arrangements are intended to allow the two factories to continue operating under the respective lessee companies.

New KCC management acknowledged the contribution of employees to the company’s operations over the years, expressing appreciation for their dedication and commitment.

“Management recognises the valuable contribution made by employees in sustaining the Company’s operations over the years and appreciates their dedication and commitment,” the notice stated.

The company said employees would receive further information about their employment arrangements as the transition process progresses.

Management also appealed to employees to cooperate during the transition period, assuring them that additional details would be communicated where necessary.