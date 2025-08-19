New KNH Acting CEO Dr. Lesiyampe Takes Office, Promises Stronger Reforms

Newly appointed acting CEO of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, officially assumed office today, August 19, 2025, pledging to work closely with staff and the hospital board to deliver better healthcare services to Kenyans.

His formal takeover was presided over by Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, during a handover ceremony that also introduced Dr. Abbas Gullet as the new Chairman of the KNH Board of Directors.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and I look forward to working closely with the board, management, staff, and partners to strengthen ongoing reforms and ensure that KNH continues to deliver quality, specialized healthcare for all Kenyans,” said Dr. Lesiyampe during the ceremony.

KNH also issued a welcome message yesterday following his appointment, stating: “Our Board, Management and staff welcome Dr. Richard Lesiyampe as the new Ag. Chief Executive Officer. We look forward to his visionary leadership in strengthening governance, clinical excellence, and healthcare reforms.”

Dr. Lesiyampe replaces Dr. Evanson Kamuri, who has served as CEO since 2018 and is now facing investigations linked to a Sh4 million corruption scandal. The High Court recently froze the money found in a stranger’s bank account, which is suspected to be linked to him. Investigations are ongoing.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appointed Dr. Lesiyampe to the KNH role this week after serving as the acting CEO at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu.

To fill his position in Kisumu, Duale named Mr. Joshua Clinton Ombiri Okise as the acting CEO of JOOTRH, tasking him with leading a smooth transition and supporting the hospital’s growth after its recent elevation to Level Six status.

The leadership shake-up comes at a time when KNH has come under sharp public scrutiny after two deaths were reported at the facility in the past three months, resulting in at least one arrest.