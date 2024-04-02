New Measures to Address Insecurity in Isiolo, Meru, Laikipia and Samburu

The government has established a new multi-agency command center for Isiolo, Meru, Laikipia, and Samburu counties.

This follows increased banditry attacks in the areas in the past months that have led to deaths and displacement of people, Inspector General of police Japhet Koome said Tuesday.

Koome visited parts of Baringo which has been badly affected by the attacks.

The center will now focus on the areas as an existing one focuses on Baringo and other neighboring counties.

“Besides the Chemolingot Multi-Agency Operation Centre, we have now established a multi-agency command center for Isiolo, Meru, Laikipia and Samburu,” he said.

Koome said they have deployed additional new sophisticated equipment and Formed Police Units in the affected areas including Loruk and Mukogodo to beef up the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift.

The military and National Police Reservists continue to support the National Police Service with KDF having established additional camps in Nolkera and Kurkur along Malaso belt, Koome said.

Koome and other senior security officials held a meeting with president William Ruto on Saturday at his farm in Kilgoris, Narok County.

Koome said Tuesday in February last year, the government declared the security situation in six Counties- Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia and Samburu-as a security emergency caused by rampant incidents of banditry.

“The situation had deteriorated drastically on account of the widespread banditry characterized by acts of criminality affecting law and order in the aforementioned Counties gazetted as “Disturbed and Dangerous”.”

“The wanton insecurity as seen in the murder of civilians and security officers, displacement of persons, and paralyzed learning activities in the region prompted the adoption of the multi-agency response involving the National Police Service as the lead agency, the Kenya Defence Forces, National Government Administration Office, local leaders, members of public and other stakeholders,” he said.

He said the multi-agency strategy significantly improved the security situation in the region the whole of last year, as seen by the return to normalcy, reopening of schools, resumption of learning, recovery of firearms and stolen livestock.

Amidst the ongoing progress, he added, Isiolo, and Meru Counties are currently experiencing a resurgence of cattle rustling and the banditry menace targeting ranches and conservancies.

Similarly, Saimo Soi Ward in Baringo County, Kerio Valley Belt and Morijo in Samburu Central Sub County have witnessed some recent attacks which have led to partial displacement of population, loss of lives, property and closure of some learning institutions.

“The current resurgence of banditry that we are witnessing in Baringo, Isiolo and Meru Counties this year will neither be condoned by the government nor law abiding citizens of Baringo, Samburu, Meru, Isiolo and indeed, the entire North Rift Region,” he vowed.

He said whether the resurgence of these attacks is attributed to retaliations among members of communities, or collaboration among communities to attack members of other communities, or be they targeted attacks on security personnel and installations, expansionist tendencies or the commercialization of banditry as the case has been the law has to be followed.

On Sunday March 31 shot and killed a female herder aged 55 in a raid in Rotion grazing field within Kaben location, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The woman was grazing her livestock when she was shot on the right thigh and right hand and died instantly. Three cows were also shot. After the incident, the gunmen escaped without stealing the stock.

After the Saturday meeting, Ruto said security operation in the North Rift has had significant impact in restoring peace.

He said newly acquired equipment will help in the ongoing operations to tame the attacks especially in parts of Baringo County which is the worst affected.

“Recent incidents of cattle rustling and banditry are being handled with new additional measures. We are determined to restore peace in the North Rift and all other parts of the country that have witnessed disturbance of peace,” he said.

Koome and his two deputies Douglas Kanja and Noor Gabow were present. The situation in the region has continued to deteriorate in the recent past despite the presence of multi-agency security teams. Several people have been killed by the bandits and others displaced. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki commissioned the first batch of modern security equipment.

It included Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) and Armoured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).