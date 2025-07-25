New Telecom Regulations Aim To Protect Kenyans, Promote Accountability

The National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation has reviewed new regulations designed to protect Kenyan mobile users and ensure accountability among telecommunications service providers.

The committee, led by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, met today to assess the Kenya Information and Communications Regulations (Registration of Telecommunications Service Subscribers), 2025.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke appeared before the committee on behalf of Cabinet Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy William Kabogo. He was accompanied by Communications Authority Director General David Mugonyi and other senior officials from the ministry and the regulator.

PS Isaboke said the new rules aim to improve Kenya’s digital safety by enforcing better data protection, enhancing national security, and ensuring reliable telecom services. He urged lawmakers to support the implementation of the regulations.

The proposed rules introduce strict requirements for SIM card registration. For instance, parents or guardians registering SIM cards for children must provide the child’s original birth certificate and their own ID documents. According to the regulations, the adult will be listed as the official subscriber until the child becomes of legal age.

The rules also require telecom companies to keep detailed records of every SIM card issued and sold by registration agents. Operators must be able to trace each registered SIM card to the specific agent who processed it.

“This will help reduce misuse and improve accountability in the registration process,” said a ministry official during the session.

Today’s meeting was the second between the ministry and the committee. In an earlier session, members had suggested several changes to the draft, which were later adopted in the revised version.

“We are satisfied that the updated regulations meet legal standards and address the concerns of Kenyans,” said Chepkonga.