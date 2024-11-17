New Twist as Couple Arrested Over Fake Kidnap Claims in Nairobi

A couple was arrested after a kidnap claim was reported to police in a love triangle saga in Nairobi.

This is a new twist in the saga that had earlier been reported as a kidnap claim sending police to a search mission.

It has since been established the saga involved a couple and a boyfriend to the woman.

The boyfriend lives in Nairobi while the woman and her husband or the father to her two children live in Narok.

According to police, the sage started when on November 9, 2024, a report of kidnapping was made at Kitsuru Police Station by one Brian Andore that his wife, Mercy Awuor had been kidnapped by unknown people.

He said the people had promised the woman a job opportunity but were instead demanding a ransom of Sh150,000.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and Operations teams embarked on the assignment to rescue the victim, and on November 13, 2024, they arrested one suspect at the Gitaru area, Kiambu County.

It had been reported that his mobile phone number was used to demand the ransom, which later turned out to be false.

He was freed as the search for the missing woman went on.

On November 16, 2024, got a lead that led them to Oldonyo Orok, Narok South where the victim’s number was lastly located.

The police found the woman in her husband’s house with their two daughters.

The husband identified as George Odada told police he did not know anything to do with the kidnap claims.

Police say preliminarily investigations have established that there was no kidnapping but rather love affairs, love triangle and family issues.

Consequently, the couple was arrested and escorted to Nairobi for further interrogation, statement taking, and processing, police spokesperson Dr Resla Onyango said.

She said it is an offense under Section 129 of the Penal Code for anybody to give false information to a Public Officer, in this case, police officers.

“We will also talk to the man in Nairobi as part of the probe into the saga,” she said.

Andore had said he a missed call and when called back he found it was Mercy who claimed she had been put in a probox car and were around Maasai Mara area.

The abductors later called, demanding a ransom.

“I saw a new number, and a woman was crying. Then someone took the phone and said, “Send 150K, or I’ll send you a body instead,” said Andore.

The case was similar to one in September 2024, when three teenagers were arrested for a fake kidnapping attempt in a bid to defraud Sh6 million from the parents of one of their accomplices in Meru County.

The teens, two boys, and a girl, hatched the plot in a get-rich-quick scheme that was quickly foiled by police officers drawn from Imenti North.