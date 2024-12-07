NFL Watch : Ranking the Top 5 Candidates for the 2024 MVP Award

We’re entering the critical stretch of the NFL regular season when MVP campaigns are won and lost. With Thanksgiving around the corner, the standout performances are starting to crystalize. Players have built their cases with impressive wins and suffered setbacks with tough losses, shaping the landscape of this year’s contenders.

While the MVP award is open to all, quarterbacks have dominated the honor for over a decade. So, who are the top candidates? Let’s focus on four standout quarterbacks and one running back, aligning closely with the trends of MVP voting history.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

If any non-quarterback NFL picks will break through and win the MVP award, Saquon Barkley might just be the one to do it. After signing a four-year, $48 million deal with the Eagles this offseason, Barkley has proven worth every penny.

The former New York Giants standout has been electrifying, rushing for 1,137 yards at an impressive 5.8 yards per carry. He’s also added 23 receptions for 210 yards and tallied 10 total touchdowns, leading the league with 1,347 scrimmage yards.

The Eagles, currently sitting at 8–2 and leading the NFC East, owe much of their success to Barkley’s contributions. While he’s the frontrunner for Offensive Player of the Year, his exceptional performance merits MVP consideration.

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff’s MVP hopes took a hit after his five-interception performance against the Houston Texans a couple of weeks ago. However, the Detroit Lions’ remarkable season and Goff’s leadership can’t be overlooked. Sitting at 9–1, the Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL, and their high-powered offense is a significant reason for their success, with the team having scored more than 50 points in two victories this season.

Goff’s statistics also deserve attention. He ranks 10th in the league with 2,492 passing yards, 4th with 20 passing touchdowns, and leads the NFL with an impressive 9.2 yards per attempt. If the Lions finish as the NFC’s top team, Goff will likely be in the MVP conversation, similar to his 2018 season with the Los Angeles Rams, when he earned consideration for the award.

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

If the Bengals could figure out how to finish games, Joe Burrow would likely be the clear MVP favorite. Despite Cincinnati’s 4–7 record through 11 games, Burrow has been nothing short of exceptional. He leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes and only four interceptions, showcasing his incredible efficiency. Additionally, Burrow has thrown for 3,028 yards, outpacing the next closest quarterback by over 150 yards.

However, Burrow’s MVP chances are slim unless the Bengals make a playoff push, which seems unlikely unless they can start closing out games. That said, if Cincinnati were to rally and make a postseason run, it would almost certainly be thanks to Burrow’s remarkable play.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen’s MVP candidacy received a significant boost in Week 11 when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling game. Allen’s key 26-yard scramble sealed the victory, knocking Kansas City from the ranks of the unbeaten and showcasing his playmaking ability. Despite playing without key offensive weapons like tight end Dalton Kincaid and receiver Keon Coleman, Allen stepped up and demonstrated his leadership on a national stage.

As the Bills approach the final stretch of the season, Allen’s MVP hopes will either be solidified or dashed. With a bye week in Week 12, Buffalo will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 before a tough two-game road trip against the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

The Week 13 odds and matchups will be closely watched and heavily scrutinized, and Allen’s performance in these games could determine whether he stays in the MVP conversation or falls out of contention.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is widely seen as the leading MVP candidate this season, despite the Baltimore Ravens currently holding the AFC’s sixth seed after their recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson’s performance, however, has been remarkable, showcasing his best output to date. His ability to excel both in the air and on the ground has propelled him into the MVP conversation, with his impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio and his dominance as a rusher setting him apart from other candidates.

The two-time MVP has thrown for 9.0 yards per attempt, 25 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. On top of that, he leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards with 584 yards, demonstrating his dynamic playmaking ability.

From an analytical perspective, Jackson continues to shine. He ranks first in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play and success rate, underscoring his efficiency and impact on the field. Jackson’s ability to carry the team is especially notable given the Ravens’ struggles in the passing game. With the worst pass defense in the league and a receiving corps that heavily relies on rookie Zay Flowers, Jackson’s versatility and leadership have been crucial to the Ravens’ success this season.

Final Words

As we enter the critical stretch of the NFL regular season, MVP candidates are being shaped with each game. With standout performances, high-profile victories, and tough losses, the landscape of this year’s MVP race is taking form. Quarterbacks have historically dominated the MVP award, and while other positions like running backs have occasionally broken through, it seems unlikely that a non-offensive player will end that streak this year.

As the season progresses, these players will continue to solidify or lose their MVP chances, and the final stretch will be pivotal in determining who claims the coveted title. With such high stakes, it’s clear that the race for the MVP award will come down to the performances that define the season’s final weeks.