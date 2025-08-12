Nick Bateman Siblings: All About Amanda, Samantha and Nicole Cerny

Nick Bateman, born Nicholas Kevin Stanley Yunge-Bateman on November 18, 1986, in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is known for his work as a model, actor, and social media influencer.

From a young age, Bateman displayed a passion for martial arts, beginning training in Gōjū-ryū karate and bō staff at the age of four, inspired by his dream of becoming a Ninja Turtle.

With a towering height of 6 feet 4 inches and a chiseled physique, Bateman has become a recognizable figure in the fashion and entertainment industries, amassing millions of followers on social media platforms like Instagram, where he shares glimpses of his professional and personal life.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Nick has a sister, Amanda Cerny, and two half-sisters, Samantha Cerny and Nicole Cerny.

Amanda Cerny, born on June 26, 1991, is a well-known actress, model, and social media star with a massive online following, much like her brother.

Raised in South Florida, Amanda has carved her own path in the entertainment industry, appearing in films, music videos, and creating content that resonates with millions on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Despite their shared fame, Nick and Amanda maintain a relatively private sibling bond, with occasional public acknowledgments of their connection.

Samantha Cerny, another half-sister, is a social media personality focusing on fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content.

Born and raised in South Florida and Santa Clara County, Samantha has built a strong presence on Instagram and TikTok, collaborating with brands and sharing glimpses of her life with her husband, Kent Anderson, and their daughter, Anika.

Nicole Cerny, the eldest of the half-sisters, was born on March 14, 1988.

A martial arts trainer, Nicole shares Nick’s passion for the discipline, having started training at age seven.

Alongside her husband, Mathew Michael Maslak, she runs Maslak’s Black Belt Academy, continuing the family’s martial arts legacy.

Career

Bateman’s early years were dominated by martial arts, where he achieved four world titles in the National Blackbelt League’s 15-17 age division, including three in weapons and one in Japanese forms.

After graduating from Capilano University in Vancouver at age 20, he opened his own karate school, Bateman Martial Arts Academy, which operated for three years.

A chance encounter with a Calvin Klein representative at a modeling event in Miami shifted his trajectory toward the fashion industry.

Bateman’s striking looks and athletic build made him a sought-after model, leading to campaigns with major brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Dsquared, Fila, Jockey, and Calvin Klein.

His modeling work took him to fashion capitals like Milan, New York, and Miami, where he worked with renowned photographers like Bruce Weber.

Transitioning to acting, Bateman made his film debut in 2011 with a dual role as Ivan/Rip in the cult action film Hobo with a Shotgun, starring alongside Rutger Hauer and Gregory Smith.

This marked the beginning of a diverse acting career, with roles in films like Tapped Out (2014), Total Frat Movie (2016), The Matchmaker’s Playbook (2018), and A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021), a GAC Family television movie.

His television credits include appearances in shows like Just for Laughs, The Listener, My Babysitter’s a Vampire, and Mr. D.

In 2024, he joined the second season of the American drama series When Hope Calls, further expanding his acting portfolio.

Beyond modeling and acting, Bateman has ventured into music production, releasing tracks on Spotify, and has launched a clothing line called DTLA.

Accolades

In martial arts, Bateman secured four world championship titles in the National Blackbelt League and two Sports Martial Arts Viewers Choice Awards.

In 2003, he was inducted into the WKU Hall of Fame as Competitor of the Year, and in 2004, he placed second in the ESPN International Best of the Best Martial Arts competition against ten world champions at just 17 years old.

His transition to modeling and acting brought further acclaim, notably the 2016 Golden Maple Award for Outstanding Social Media Achievement, recognizing his influential online presence.