Nick Castellanos Siblings: All About Jacqueline and Ryan Castellanos

Nick Castellanos is an American professional baseball outfielder and right fielder currently playing for the San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball.

Born on March 4, 1992, in Hialeah, Florida, he stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 203 pounds.

He bats and throws right-handed.

Castellanos grew up in South Florida in a baseball-oriented family and attended Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, Florida, where he excelled as a standout prospect, earning Florida Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Nick is the oldest of three siblings raised by his parents, Michelle and Jorge Castellanos, in South Florida.

He has a younger brother, Ryan Castellanos, who also pursued a baseball career.

Ryan played college baseball at Nova Southeastern University and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 25th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, with Nick himself announcing the selection on behalf of the team.

Their younger sister, Jacqueline, rounds out the family.

Career

Castellanos was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round, 44th overall, of the 2010 MLB Draft directly out of high school.

Also Read: Alex Bregman Siblings: All About Jessica and A.J.Bregman

He signed with the organization and rose quickly through the minor leagues as one of the team’s top prospects.

He made his MLB debut on September 1, 2013, with the Tigers, initially playing third base before transitioning primarily to the outfield, particularly right field.

Over his early years in Detroit, he developed into a consistent offensive contributor known for his power, gap-to-gap hitting, and strong arm.

His career path has taken him through several teams: he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2019, signed with the Cincinnati Reds as a free agent for the 2020 season, joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a five-year deal in 2022, and signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Padres for the 2026 season after being released by the Phillies.

Castellanos has accumulated over 6,400 at-bats in the majors, showcasing durability and production as a middle-of-the-order bat.

He has recorded multiple 20-home-run seasons and delivered standout performances, including strong showings with the Phillies that helped the team reach the postseason.

Accolades

Castellanos has been selected as an All-Star twice, in 2021 and 2023, both during his time in the National League.

In 2021, he won the Silver Slugger Award as the top offensive performer at his position.

Additional honors include leading the American League in triples in 2017 and achieving multiple seasons with 20 or more home runs, along with three seasons of 100 or more RBIs.

His early prospect status with the Tigers and consistent production across multiple organizations have solidified his reputation as a reliable power hitter.