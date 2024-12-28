Nico Collins Siblings: Get to Know Deshon Collins

Dominique Stephon “Nico” Collins is an American professional football wide receiver for the Houston Texans in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Michigan, where he had a standout career.

Collins was drafted by the Texans in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Standing 6’4″ and weighing 215 lbs, he has emerged as a key player for the Texans, recording significant stats including over 900 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the current season despite earlier injuries.

Siblings

Nico has a brother named Deshon Collins.

However not much is known about him including his career and personal life compared to his famous brother.

College career

Collins played college football at the University of Michigan from 2017 to 2020. He was highly recruited out of high school, recognized for his size, speed, and playmaking ability.

In his freshman season in 2017, Collins participated in 12 games, primarily contributing on special teams and as a reserve receiver.

He recorded 13 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns, beginning to showcase his potential.

In 2018, Collins continued to develop his skills, appearing in all 13 games.

He made a significant impact with 38 receptions for 632 yards and three touchdowns, including a standout performance against Notre Dame where he amassed 159 receiving yards.

The following year, in 2019, Collins had arguably his best season at Michigan.

He recorded 729 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 receptions, with several highlight-reel catches.

A memorable game against Indiana saw him catch three touchdown passes, further solidifying his reputation as a dynamic playmaker.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the college football landscape in 2020, but Collins still made an impact during the season.

He played in six games, finishing with 25 receptions for 520 yards and one touchdown.

His ability to stretch the field and make big plays remained evident throughout his college career.

By the time he concluded his time at Michigan, he had impressive stats: 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons.

His combination of size (6’4″) and speed made him a sought-after prospect heading into the NFL Draft.

NFL career

In the 2021 NFL Draft, Collins was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round (89th overall).

This selection underscored the Texans’ interest in enhancing their receiving corps with young talent.

In his rookie season, Collins had a promising start to his NFL career, playing in 14 games and recording 33 receptions for 446 yards and one touchdown.

He demonstrated flashes of potential with his ability to stretch the field and make contested catches.

As he progressed into the 2022 season, Collins continued to grow as a player and became a more integral part of the Texans’ offense.

His contributions improved significantly as he developed better route-running skills and consistency in catching passes.

By the time of my last knowledge update in October 2023, Collins was emerging as one of the key receivers for the Texans, recording impressive stats that included over 900 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns.

Accolades

Collins received several accolades during his college football career at the University of Michigan.

He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention in both 2018 and 2019, recognizing his contributions as a standout wide receiver.

In 2019, he was honored as the Michigan Offensive Player of the Year, reflecting his significant impact on the team’s performance that season.

Additionally, he earned the title of Most Improved Offensive Player in 2018, highlighting his development and growth as a player.

In 2020, Collins was nominated for the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the top player in college football, and he was also a candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, awarded to the nation’s best wide receiver.

These nominations placed him among the elite playmakers in college football during his time at Michigan, further solidifying his reputation as a talented athlete.

Throughout his collegiate career, he amassed 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns, showcasing his skills as a reliable deep threat for the Wolverines.