Nico Parker Siblings: A Family Following in Creative Footsteps

Nico Parker is an English actress born on December 9, 2004, known for her roles in films like Dumbo and The Last of Us.

She is the daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton and director Ol Parker, with siblings Ripley and Booker Parker.

Nico has garnered recognition for her performances, including winning the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

She has shown talent and versatility in her acting career, making a mark in the industry with her onscreen presence and instincts, paving her own path despite her famous lineage.

Siblings

Nico has two siblings.

Her elder sister is Ripley Parker, who is an accomplished writer and created the Netflix series, Everything Now, in 2023.

Ripley was born on December 17, 2000, to film director Ol Parker and actress Thandiwe Newton.

Nico’s younger brother is Booker Parker, born in 2014, who also works in the entertainment industry.

The Parker family shares a close bond, with Ripley and Booker being an integral part of Nico’s life and career.

Parents

Nico’s parents are Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker.

Thandiwe Newton is a British actress known for her roles in films like Crash and the HBO series, Westworld, where she won an Emmy award.

Ol Parker, on the other hand, is an English film director and screenwriter recognized for works such as Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

The couple married in 1998 and had Ripley, Nico and Booker.

Despite their separation in April 2022, Nico has expressed gratitude for the support and constructive criticism she receives from her parents, highlighting their dual role as both nurturing figures and industry professionals.

Career

Nico’s career has been marked by notable achievements and a promising trajectory in the entertainment industry.

She gained recognition for her role in the fantasy adventure film, Dumbo, and later appeared in the post-apocalyptic series, The Last of Us.

Nico’s breakout performance came with the film, Suncoast, where she played the lead role of Doris, showcasing her talent and versatility.

Despite her famous lineage she has demonstrated a strong work ethic and dedication to her craft, earning accolades such as the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Nico values her parents’ feedback and credits them for instilling in her the importance of treating others with respect in the industry.

Looking ahead, she is set to star in the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon, further solidifying her presence in the film industry.

Awards and accolades

Nico has received recognition for her talent in the entertainment industry.

She won the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival for her role in the film, Suncoast.

Additionally, she has been nominated for a BAFTA Award and has accumulated a total of 1 win and 4 nominations for her work in various projects, including films like Dumbo, The Last of Us and Reminiscence.

These accolades highlight Parker’s growing success and the industry’s acknowledgment of her skill and contributions as an actress.