Nicole Richie Siblings: All About Miles Brockman Richie and Sofia Alexandra Richie Grainge

Nicole Richie, born Nicole Camille Escovedo on September 21, 1981, in Berkeley, California, is an American media personality, fashion designer, actress, and author.

She gained widespread fame in the early 2000s as a co-star alongside Paris Hilton on the reality television series The Simple Life, which showcased their adventures navigating everyday jobs and rural life.

Born to musician Peter Michael Escovedo and Karen Moss, Nicole was adopted at age nine by singer Lionel Richie and his then-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie after living with them since she was two due to her biological parents’ financial struggles.

Her adoption by the Richies placed her in the spotlight of a high-profile family, shaping her public persona.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Nicole has two half-siblings from her adoptive father Lionel Richie’s second marriage to Diane Alexander, Miles Brockman Richie and Sofia Alexandra Richie Grainge.

Miles, born on May 27, 1994, has carved a path as a model, signing with Wilhelmina Models in 2018 and making his runway debut at Philipp Plein’s Fall 2018 show during New York Fashion Week.

Despite a private upbringing primarily with his mother after Lionel and Diane’s 2004 divorce, Miles has occasionally stepped into the public eye, though he describes himself as shy compared to his sisters.

Sofia, born on August 24, 1998, is a model and social media personality known for campaigns with brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Adidas.

She began modeling at 14, appearing in Teen Vogue, and has since walked runways for Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana.

Sofia married music executive Elliot Grainge in 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge, in May 2024, making Nicole an aunt.

Despite a 17-year age gap, Nicole shares a close bond with Sofia, evident in their joint appearances, such as Sofia’s engagement and wedding events, and rare family selfies.

Nicole’s biological father, Peter Escovedo, is the brother of musician Sheila E., making Sheila Nicole’s biological aunt, though Nicole has had limited public contact with her biological family since her adoption.

Also Read: Sadie Sink Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Actress

Career

Richie’s first rose to prominence with The Simple Life (2003–2007), a Fox and E! reality series that capitalized on her chemistry with Paris Hilton, drawing millions of viewers.

Following the show’s success, she pursued acting, making guest appearances on series like Six Feet Under, 8 Simple Rules, and Chuck, and landing her first series regular role as news anchor Portia Scott-Griffith in the Tina Fey-produced sitcom Great News (2017–2018), where critics praised her comedic timing.

In 2014, she starred in and produced the VH1 reality show Candidly Nicole, based on her Twitter posts, which ran for two seasons.

Richie’s fashion endeavors have been a cornerstone of her career.

She launched the jewelry and clothing brand House of Harlow 1960 in 2008, named after her daughter, which expanded into a successful lifestyle brand with collaborations like a 2018 Urban Decay collection.

Her clothing line Winter Kate, introduced in 2010, drew inspiration from timeless prints and florals.

She also created a maternity collection with A Pea in the Pod in 2009 and launched fragrances, Nicole (2012) and No Rules (2014).

As an author, Richie published two novels: the semi-autobiographical The Truth About Diamonds (2005) and Priceless (2010).

She has served as a judge on reality competitions like Fashion Star (2012–2013) and Making the Cut (2020), cementing her influence in fashion and entertainment.

In 2024, Nicole reunited with Paris Hilton for a Simple Life reboot, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, set to stream on Peacock.

Accolades

In 2010, Richie won the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards for her House of Harlow 1960 brand, which was also nominated for Celebrity Fashion Line at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards.

Her fashion lines, including House of Harlow and Winter Kate, reportedly reached combined sales of $55 million by 2012, underscoring her commercial success

Critics lauded her performance in Great News, with Variety highlighting her “substantial comedic talents” and The Washington Post noting her ability to deliver one-liners artfully.