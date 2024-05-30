Nigeria Switches National Anthem In What Sceptics Label A Distraction

Nigeria’s economy has plunged during Tinubu’s first year in office, which he marked on Wednesday by addressing parliament, with inflation reaching a 28-year high of 33.20%.

The independence anthem was repealed in 1978 by Olusegun Obasanjo, a military head of state at the time, without giving an official reason, but it was understood it was because it was written by a Briton during British colonial rule.

The move has been met with incredulity by some Nigerians as the country reels from the economic crisis and deteriorating security.