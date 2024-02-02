AFCON: Nigeria’s Goalkeeper Nwabali Returns Ahead of Key Clash with Angola

Nigeria receives a significant boost ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal clash against Angola as goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali returns to full training after sustaining an injury in the round-of-16 match against Cameroon. Despite his return, coach Jose Peseiro remains cautious, awaiting a late fitness test before deciding on Nwabali’s starting status or opting for deputy Francis Uzoho.

The Super Eagles, known for their solid defensive strategy and quick transitions into attack, aim to maintain their successful formula against Angola. Peseiro emphasizes the importance of consistency and maintaining their style of play, acknowledging the challenge posed by Angola’s goal-scoring prowess.

While Nigeria stands as the highest-ranked team remaining and a title favorite, midfielder Alex Iwobi highlights the tournament’s unpredictability, urging the team to remain focused on their own performance rather than external expectations. The history between Nigeria and Angola adds an extra layer of significance to the match, with the Super Eagles seeking to avenge past defeats and pay tribute to the late Samuel Okwaraji.

Iwobi recognizes Angola’s achievements in reaching this stage and acknowledges the need for defensive solidarity against a team known for its creativity and goal-scoring ability. Despite the anticipated challenges, he expresses confidence in the team’s ability to withstand pressure and secure a victory.

As Nigeria faces Angola in the quarterfinals, the stage is set for a highly competitive match, with both teams aiming to advance in the tournament. Stay tuned for updates on the final lineup decisions and key moments in this crucial Africa Cup of Nations encounter.