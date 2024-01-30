Ivory Coast Stuns Defending Champs Senegal in AFCON Shootout Drama

Moussa Niakhate’s penalty miss in a dramatic shootout resulted in defending champions Senegal exiting the Africa Cup of Nations, suffering a 5-4 loss to hosts Ivory Coast after a 1-1 draw at Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Monday.

Senegal quickly took the lead within four minutes as Habib Diallo chested down Sadio Mane’s left-wing cross, unleashing a powerful 10-yard shot into the top corner. Despite Mane avoiding a red card for a questionable challenge, Senegal couldn’t extend their lead. In the final minutes, Ivory Coast was awarded a penalty, and Franck Kessie equalized, forcing the match into a shootout.

Ivory Coast, reeling from a recent 4-0 home loss to Equatorial Guinea, made a remarkable turnaround, replacing coach Jean-Louis Gasset with assistant Emerse Fae. The Ivorians displayed a vastly improved performance against Senegal, who had comfortably won their group matches.

Also Read: Cape Verde Achieves Historic Africa Cup of Nations Triumph

Sebastien Haller, Ivory Coast striker, expressed the emotional journey his team went through, saying, “It’s very emotional; the last few days were tough for us.” Despite recent challenges, Ivory Coast now advances to the quarterfinals, facing the winner of the Mali vs. Burkina Faso match.

Senegal, leading 1-0, believed they deserved a penalty in the second half, but VAR disagreed when Ismaila Sarr went down in the box. The hosts dominated the night, and although Senegal missed opportunities, Ivory Coast secured a penalty through VAR, leveling the score. The game went to penalties, and Niakhate’s miss proved costly for Senegal, allowing Ivory Coast to secure a quarterfinal spot.

The hosts, relieved to avoid an early exit, showcased a resilient performance, and the upcoming quarterfinals promise more intense action in the Africa Cup of Nations.