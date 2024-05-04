Nigerian Man Seen Assaulting Kenyan Woman in Wheelchair Deported

A Nigerian man caught on tape assaulting a Kenyan woman confined to a wheelchair has been deported.

The foreigner who has been identified as Nwankwo Noko was deported on Saturday after assaulting his partner, Ms Pauline.

The video went viral on April 29 after which Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba followed up on the case. The legislator met with the victim on May 1.

Ms Pauline revealed that she and her two domestic workers had been threatened by Noko if they dared testify against him in court over the incident.

A deeper look into the matter revealed that there were deliberate efforts to slow down the case which had been reported at Karen Police Station.

Earlier, Orwoba said the matter was before a court of law.

“It’s so difficult for people to come out even for Pauline to sit here with me as I tell her story. She is completely traumatized from 10 years of violence. I have affirmed that the man seen assaulting Pauline is a foreigner and is here on a work permit. Pauline has children with the man,” Orwoba said.

The senator spoke out strongly against the assault on Pauline, emphasizing that there could be no justification for a man targeting such a vulnerable woman.

She pledged to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pauline and her children from any further harm or intimidation by the perpetrator.