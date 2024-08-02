Nigerian police may seek army help after violent protests

Nigerian police are on red alert and may seek the help of the military after protests against the cost of living and governance issues turned violent in some cities, the inspector general of police said.

At least three protesters were killed in northern Kaduna state on Thursday, Reuters reporters and protesters said.

Amnesty International said on Friday at least 13 protesters in total had been killed in three northern states, but the authorities have not commented on any deaths.

Some major cities, including the capital Abuja and Kano in the north appeared calm on Friday, a day after police and demonstrators clashed there, but further protests are expected amid widespread anger over President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms that have increased hardship for ordinary Nigerians. The inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, said late on Thursday that police were fully mobilised and ready to respond swiftly to any further threats to public order.

“In the light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert,” Egbetokun said in a statement. “The police are equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if the need arises.” Inspired by youth-led protests in Kenya, Nigerians have organised the “#EndBadGovernanceInNigeria” protests online, saying they would sustain their action for 10 days.

Amnesty International said security forces were responsible for the deaths of the 13 people in Niger state, Maiduguri, which is the capital of Borno state, and Kaduna, all in the north. “Our findings, so far, show that security personnel at the locations where lives were lost deliberately used tactics designed to kill while dealing with gatherings of people protesting hunger and deep poverty,” it said.

A Nigerian police spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kaduna state police spokesperson Mansur Hassan said on Thursday that the police had fired tear gas at protesters but had not used live ammunition.

Kano, a largely Muslim state and among the most populous in Nigeria, relaxed a 24-hour curfew imposed after protesters looted a shop and a government complex, while three other states also imposed curfews in some areas.

President Tinubu says that while he understands the pain caused by his reforms, which have fuelled inflation and weakened the currency, they are the only way to put Nigeria on a firm path to economic growth.