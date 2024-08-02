Emma Roberts Siblings: All About Grace Nickels and Keaton Simons

Emma Roberts, born on February 10, 1991, in Rhinebeck, New York, is an American actress, singer, and producer.

She is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and the niece of Julia Roberts.

Emma gained fame for her role as Addie Singer in Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous and has starred in films like Scream 4 and We’re the Millers.

She is also known for her performances in American Horror Story and Scream Queens.

Emma co-founded the book club Belletrist and has one son, Rhodes, with actor Garrett Hedlund.

Siblings

Emma has two siblings, namely Grace Nickels and Keaton Simons.

Nickels, was born on January 16, 2001, to Emma’s mother, Kelly Cunningham, and her husband, Kelly Nickels.

Grace is ten years younger than Emma.

Simons is a singer-songwriter and guitarist. He founded Best Revenge Records in 2012 and has released several albums, including Beautiful Pain and Can You Hear Me.

His music has been featured in various TV shows like Sons of Anarchy and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Simons has toured with artists such as Coldplay and Guster and has collaborated with notable musicians including Chris Cornell and Jason Mraz.

Career

Roberts began her acting career at the age of nine with a supporting role in the 2001 film Blow, starring Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz.

Her breakthrough came in 2004 when she landed the lead role of Addie Singer in the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous.

The show ran for three seasons until 2007 and also featured her debut soundtrack album, Unfabulous and More.

Following the success of Unfabulous, Roberts transitioned to film roles.

She starred in the 2006 teen comedy Aquamarine alongside Sara Paxton and JoJo.

In 2011, she played a supporting role in the slasher film Scream 4, directed by Wes Craven.

Her most commercially successful film to date is the 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, co-starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis.

Roberts has found significant success on television as well.

She has appeared in multiple seasons of the anthology series American Horror Story, portraying different characters in each season.

Her role as Chanel Oberlin in the comedy-horror series Scream Queens earned her critical acclaim.

In addition to her acting work, Roberts co-founded the book club Belletrist in 2017.

The club promotes reading and features monthly book selections.

She also established her own production company, Belletrist TV, which focuses on developing original content for television.

Awards and accolades

Roberts has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, totaling six wins and approximately thirty nominations.

Notably, she won the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss in 2014 for her role in We’re the Millers, shared with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Will Poulter.

Roberts also earned a ShoWest Award as the Female Star of Tomorrow in 2007 and a Young Artist Award for her performance in Aquamarine.

Additional nominations include multiple Kids’ Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards, reflecting her popularity and impact in both film and television, particularly in the horror and comedy genres.

Personal life

Roberts’ relationship history includes several high-profile romances.

She first dated actor Alex Pettyfer in 2007 after they met on the set of Wild Child. This was followed by a brief relationship with UCLA student Dathan Kuppin from 2009 to 2011.

Roberts had a notable on-and-off relationship with actor Evan Peters, which began in 2012 after they met on the set of Adult World.

Their tumultuous romance included an engagement in 2016 but ended for good in March 2019 after multiple breakups.

After her split from Peters, Roberts began dating Garrett Hedlund in March 2019.

The couple welcomed their son, Rhodes, in December 2020 but parted ways in January 2022.

As of July 2024, Roberts is engaged to Cody John, marking a new chapter in her romantic life.