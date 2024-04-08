Nigerian Refuses to be Deported, Causes Chaos at JKIA

A Nigerian national was arrested and detained in custody after he refused to be deported to his country from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

Dolapo James Adepoju has been in custody for almost two weeks pending his deportation for among others cyber crimes and being in the country illegally.

On Sunday April 7, he caused chaos at terminal 1A as immigration officials prepared to deport him.

This forced police to intervene and detain him for causing disturbance.

He was expected in court on Monday pending his deportation.

He had earlier on accused the Nigerian Embassy in Kenya of being manipulated and using a man identified as Celestine to haunt successful Nigerians in Kenya.

He claimed his house was searched on March 19.

Police and immigration officials said he was an illegal immigrant in the country.

“They know what they are supposed to do when a visa expires. Go and renew from your country,” said an official.

Investigations by the Department of Immigration Services revealed that the foreign national is among those who were not only in the country illegally, but were also involved in drug trafficking and cybercrime activities.

“Some of the criminals had been involved in credit card fraud and sale of drugs within Nairobi’s estates, while others were arrested in possession of forged documents, fake passports and fake dollars,” a copy of the document held by the Immigration services stated.

The investigation also revealed that some of the same criminals had been declared persona non grata and deported to Nigeria in 2023, but somehow managed to sneak back into the country through dubious means.

“They had become nuisance to the public, and to us, as law enforcement,” an immigration officer privy to the matter stated.

Authorities have also uncovered how the individuals involved in drug trafficking find their way to neighboring Tanzania and coordinate drug shipments into Kenya through their Kenyan counterparts after being deported to Nigeria.

Police say they are conducting operations to get rid of illegal immigrants and other criminals.