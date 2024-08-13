Nigeria’s P-Square Brothers At War Again 

Nigeria’s music brothers P-Square is once again on the edge nearly two years after their much-anticipated reunion.

Peter Okoye, who goes by the stage name Mr P has sensationally accused his twin brother Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, of disrespecting him and tarnishing his name in interviews. Peter says Paul is working in cahoots with their elder brother Jude Okoye.

Peter took to social media where he issued a lengthy statement revealing their recent fallout, which has further dented their otherwise stellar music career that saw the P-Square group earn international acclaim in the early and late 2010s.

In the open letter to Paul, Peter said his twin has been in negative competition with him, tainting his image in interviews and claiming that he contributed so little to nothing when the two worked together, with their brother Jude as the manager.

“In your recent interviews, you claimed that you wrote and sang 99% of all P-SQUARE songs and discredited me by saying that our song with Tl “EjeaJo,” which I wrote, was a failure. You went as far as using the YouTube views to discredit me once again You never acknowledged the other songs like “Get-Squared,” “Bizzy Body,” “Personally,” “Roll It, “Temptation,” “Alingo,” “More than a Friend,” “Shekini, “Say Your Love,” “Gimme Dat,” “Senorita,” “IGBEdu and a few others. Were these songs also considered failures as well?” Peter asked.

He accused Paul of failing to respect and recognise him during interviews.

“It’s always “I” and “me,” even when l’m standing right beside you. It’s as if I never existed. My brother, neither of us is the most talented artist in the world, but you fail to understand that God gave us this talent and even granted us another chance to excel after our last breakup. Instead, you chose to turn the most awarded and decorated music group in Africa into a laughing stock again,” Peter added.

He pointed an accusing finger at Paul and Jude, saying that they have even disrespected his wife and career in music.

“Rather than joining forces with me to reclaim our number 1 spot in the music industry, you chose to team up with Jude to claim the number 1 spot in the P-SQUARE group, always looking for opportunities to marginalize and humiliate me. You are always claiming to be P-SQUARE’s songwriter, composer, producer, singer, backup vocalist, in fact you are everything including P-SQUARE’s video director, band, promoter, manager, even the choreographer. You are the Author and Finisher of P-SQUARE! In fact, I dash you 100% of everything instead of the 99% you claim.”

He further accused him of doing everything for the fans to turn against him (Peter) but wondered how that would help his twin brother gain.

“You have been doing everything for the fans to hate me, but guess what? They will never hate me; instead they will hate us both because we have disappointed and failed them. I hope you are happy now. I genuinely wish you nothing but the best, bro! As for those who believe these lies and false narratives and come to my page to drop negative comments, I understand because you have been fed the wrong narrative for a long time. Please allow me to focus and do my music in peace.”

In a recent interview, Paul accused Peter of masterminding the break-up of P-Square, again, saying his twin texted and told him to his face that he was no longer interested in the group.

Paul also accused Peter of reporting him to Nigerian authorities, where together with Jude they were summoned but cleared later on.

This is the second time the P-Square group is breaking.