fbpx
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    Nigeria’s President Tinubu Picks Son-In-Law Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo to Run Housing Agency

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    President Bola Tinubu
    President Bola Tinubu/ IMAGE/Courtesy

    Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has appointed his son-in-law as the head of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), sparking concerns about nepotism.

    Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo is married to Mr Tinubu’s eldest daughter, Folashade.
    This is the first time President Tinubu has selected a relative for a position in the federal government.

    Announcing his appointment, the presidency said Mr Ojo had “over a decade of work experience in the housing and hospitality industries”.

    He is also a former member of the House of Representatives.

    Also Read: President Tinubu Debunks Capital Relocation Rumors Amid Administrative Changes

    But there has been a strong reaction on social media with some arguing that there were more qualified and deserving candidates than Mr Ojo.

    “Blatant nepotism is a leadership weakness. It’s unfortunate Nigerian leaders don’t see it as a form of ethical failure,” one local said on X.

    Some have come out to defend the naming of Mr Ojo for the role, saying his relationship with the president should not bar him from government jobs.

    His appointment was part of the president’s move to overhaul the management of the housing ministry.

    The FHA, which falls under the ministry, is supposed to help deliver affordable homes across Nigeria.

    The government did not immediately comment on the criticisms raised about the appointment.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Two teenagers charged over shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade

    Nigeria's President Tinubu Picks Son-In-Law Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo to Run Housing Agency

     
    Biden says Putin and ‘his thugs’ responsible for Navalny’s death

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X