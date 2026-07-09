No contact from UK about murder suspect, say Zimbabwe police

Police in Zimbabwe say they have not been officially contacted by UK authorities about triple murder suspect Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma. The 45-year-old is wanted over the deaths of his wife Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, who were found dead at the family home near Bedford on Monday.

Zimbabwean national Tshuma, also known as Mark, left the country via Heathrow Airport on a British passport on Saturday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police said officers had “seen all the social media posts and the media reports” but had not received any official communication from Interpol or the UK police.

In response, Bedfordshire Police said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are progressing a number of lines of inquiry.

“We are currently working closely with the National Crime Agency to share information with international law enforcement agencies.”

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesman Paul Nyathi told the BBC officers were unable to confirm if Tshuma had entered the country but were “ready to arrest” him if he was found and were on alert at border points.

“We are yet to receive an Interpol red notice, we are still to get that communication,” Nyathi said.

“Nonetheless, we are already on alert and closely monitoring the situation and ready to arrest him.

“Tshuma should give himself up to the police if he is in Zimbabwe. Please surrender yourself to the police so that the due process of the law can take its course based on the allegations emanating from the UK.”

It said: “During this time of unimaginable loss, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out with prayers, messages of comfort, and support.

“Your kindness and compassion have brought great strength to our family.

“As the circumstances surrounding their passing remain the subject of an official investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage.

“We are also awaiting guidance from the relevant authorities before confirming funeral and memorial arrangements.”

A large police presence was at the family home in Great Denham following the discovery of the bodies.

Bedfordshire Police has urged Tshuma to hand himself in.

Det Insp Lee Martin said on Wednesday: “We know that Mark Tshuma left the country on Saturday and is now believed to be in Zimbabwe.

“We are urgently working to find and apprehend him, and would appeal to him directly to hand himself in.”

He appealed directly to the suspect, saying: “Mark, unthinkable harm has been caused to those around you and this has left your relatives and friends utterly devastated. Criminal investigation knows no borders.”

By BBC News