No Jobs for Exam Cheats, Warns Education CS Ogamba

CS Education Migos Ogamba says the government has stepped up surveillance to curb further exam cheating incidents in the country.

Already, it has outlawed the use of mobile phones in all the examination centers across the country.

Instead, the ministry would provide one satellite phone for use by the supervisor.

Migos was speaking in Siala Technical College in Rongo Migori County on Tuesday during a tree planting exercise.

He said the ministry has since enhanced additional penalties for exam cheats including teachers and principals facilitating the vice.

Going forwarding, he warned, those found culpable would be locked out of public service jobs for good.

“We have drafted new penalties which are akin to impeachment…. This is just a warning… Just be sure that you will never get a job any where in the public once the courts find you guilty,” Migos said.

Some additional security features have since been added to the exam materials to aid help curb cheating.

“There are more other features added which may not say here but we want to tell Kenyans that we are ready to secure the integrity of the exams,” Migos told journalists.