No More Silos In Health Sector, CS Duale Tells Development Partners

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has assured development partners that the government is committed to ending fragmentation in Kenya’s health sector through full digitization.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with the Development Partners in Health, Kenya (DPHK) in Nairobi, CS Duale emphasized that all health systems—both existing and new—must be certified and coordinated under the Digital Health Agency, as required by the new Digital Health Act.

“We are building an integrated digital system that will improve service delivery, support telemedicine, track and trace medical supplies, and ensure that only qualified health professionals provide care,” said Duale.

He explained that digitization is a key part of the government’s plan to strengthen the health system and ensure donor support is aligned with national priorities for long-term impact.

The Cabinet Secretary also shared progress on Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which is anchored on six main pillars: government-funded primary health care, social health insurance, digital health systems, improved emergency and referral services, secure medical supply chains, and a well-trained and motivated health workforce.

CS Duale urged partners to support a unified approach, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts, joint investments, and shared accountability in delivering health services to all Kenyans.

“We are committed to the principle of ‘one national plan, one budget, and one monitoring and evaluation framework’ to make sure all efforts are working together,” he added.

DPHK Chairperson Dr. Serawit Bruck-Landais praised the government’s progress on UHC and confirmed the group’s support for Kenya’s health goals under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Duale thanked DPHK for their ongoing contributions in shaping policy, financing health programs, providing technical support, and building capacity. He also called for a more structured and unified approach to replace the current fragmented system.

The meeting also focused on important reforms, including improvements at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), better tracking of health spending, mobilizing more resources, and strengthening response to disease outbreaks.

CS Duale was joined by Principal Secretaries Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) and Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards), Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, World Health Organization Representative Dr. Abdourahmane Diallo, and other senior Ministry officials.