Noah Schnapp is an American actor best known for portraying Will Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

He began his career voicing Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie and gained recognition for his role in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies.

Schnapp has also launched entrepreneurial ventures, including a sustainability-focused snack company and a virtual restaurant brand.

In 2022, he publicly came out as gay, aligning his character’s identity with his own.

Siblings

Noah has a twin sister named Chloe Schnapp, born on October 3, 2004, the same day as Noah.

They were raised in New York City and share a close bond.

Chloe was the first person Noah came out to regarding his sexuality, expressing happiness that he would not have to compete with a girl for his attention, which sparked mixed reactions online.

Noah is four minutes older than Chloe, and they both come from a Jewish background with diverse heritage.

Career

Schnapp began his acting career at a young age, making his film debut in Bridge of Spies in 2015.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Schnapp portrayed Roger Donovan, the son of a lawyer involved in a Cold War spy exchange.

His performance in this historical drama garnered attention and set the stage for his future endeavors in the entertainment industry.

That same year, he showcased his talent in voice acting by voicing Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie, an animated film that brought the beloved comic character to life.

This role helped him gain recognition and demonstrated his versatility as an actor.

Schnapp’s breakthrough role came when he was cast as Will Byers in Netflix’s Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016.

The show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, blending supernatural elements with 1980s nostalgia.

Will, who goes missing in the first season, is central to the show’s plot and character development.

Schnapp’s portrayal of Will has been praised for its emotional depth, particularly as the character grapples with the trauma of his experiences in the Upside Down.

The success of Stranger Things has significantly raised Schnapp’s profile in Hollywood, earning him critical acclaim and several awards, including Screen Actors Guild Awards and Emmy nominations.

In addition to his work on Stranger Things, Schnapp has taken on various film projects.

He starred in Abe, a coming-of-age film where he plays the title character, a young boy trying to unite his family through cooking.

This role explores themes of cultural identity and family dynamics.

More recently, he appeared in The Tutor, a thriller alongside actors like Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice.

The film follows a tutor who becomes embroiled in a dangerous game with his wealthy student.

Beyond acting, Schnapp has ventured into entrepreneurship with several innovative projects.

He launched a snack company called Schnapp’s Snacks, which focuses on sustainability and healthy eating habits.

Awards and accolades

Schnapp has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, highlighting his talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.

He has won a total of 8 awards and received 10 nominations.

His notable achievements include winning the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Frightened Performance in 2018 for his role in Stranger Things.

He also won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer TV Actor in 2019 and the People’s Choice Award for Male TV Star of 2022.

Schnapp was part of the ensemble cast that won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2017.

In addition to these accolades, he received a Queerty Award for Closet Door Bustdown in 2 in 2023, recognizing his advocacy within the LGBTQ+ community.

Other nominations include those from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, Young Artist Awards, and Gold Derby Awards, showcasing his versatility as an actor across various genres.