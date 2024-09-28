Nolan Gould’s Net Worth

Nolan Gould, an American actor best known for his role as Luke Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Family, has accumulated a net worth of $12 million. Gould’s impressive earnings stem from his work on Modern Family, which aired from 2009 to 2020, as well as his roles in films such as Space Buddies (2009), Friends with Benefits (2011), The To Do List (2013), and Yes (2019).

Early Life

Born on October 28, 1998, in New York City, Nolan Gould moved with his family to Alabama as a baby, before settling in California five years later. Coming from a talented family—his brother Aidan Gould is also an actor—Nolan began his acting career at an early age. A member of Mensa, Gould boasts an IQ of 150, and he skipped four grades in school. At just 13 years old, he earned his GED. In 2017, Gould announced that he had been accepted to the University of Southern California, with plans to study Cinematic Arts.

Career

Nolan Gould began his career in the entertainment industry by appearing in commercials at the age of three. His early roles included appearances in short films such as The McPassion and Waiting Room in 2006, followed by feature films like Sunny & Share Love You (2007) and Montana (2008). However, his big break came in 2009 when he was cast as Luke Dunphy in Modern Family.

The show ran for 11 seasons, amassing 250 episodes and winning more than 100 awards, including 22 Primetime Emmys. Gould’s portrayal of Luke earned him a significant fan base, and he quickly became one of the show’s standout young stars.

Nolan Gould Modern Family Salary

Nolan Gould’s earnings from Modern Family played a major role in his net worth. For several seasons, Gould and his fellow younger cast members earned $75,000 per episode. From the 2018 season onward, his salary was increased to $125,000 per episode, solidifying his financial success.

In addition to his role on Modern Family, Gould appeared in a number of other projects. He starred in the 2012 horror film Ghoul, based on the Brian Keene novel, and had roles in films like Friends with Benefits (2011) and The To Do List (2013). He also lent his voice to the Disney Channel/Disney Junior series Sofia the First in 2015. In 2019, Gould played the lead in the award-winning film Yes, a role that earned him the Best Actor award at the Bergen International Film Festival of NJ.

In 2021, Gould appeared on Celebrity Dating Game and had previously competed on Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition in 2018. He also signed with A3 Artists Agency for literary representation in 2020, signaling his interest in exploring behind-the-scenes roles in filmmaking.

Personal Life

In addition to acting, Nolan Gould is a multi-talented musician who plays several instruments, including the banjo, double bass, and mandolin. After Modern Family concluded, Gould took time off to focus on himself, improving his physical health and adopting a new diet. He spent six months working out, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and engaging in writing and acting classes. In an interview, Gould expressed his interest in pursuing a career in directing, producing, and writing.

Nolan Gould Awards

Throughout his career, Nolan Gould has received several awards and nominations for his work. As part of the ensemble cast of Modern Family, he won four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series between 2011 and 2014. Gould was also honored with a Young Hollywood Award for Scene Stealer in 2012 and has received nominations for Young Artist Awards and the Legionnaires of Laughter Legacy Award. For his work in Yes, he received the Best Actor award at the Bergen International Film Festival in 2019.

