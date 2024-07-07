fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NET WORTH

    Henry Ruggs Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Henry Ruggs Net Worth

    Henry Ruggs is an American football player with a net worth of $4 million. A promising young wide receiver in the NFL, Ruggs’ career was abruptly altered in November 2021 due to a tragic car accident that resulted in the deaths of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog Max.

    Henry Ruggs Net Worth $4 Million
    Date of Birth January 24, 1999
    Place of Birth Montgomery, Alabama
    Nationality American
    Profession American Football Player

    Legal Consequences

    In November 2021, Ruggs was driving his Corvette at over 150 mph when he crashed into Tintor’s car, which was stopped at a red light. Both Tintor and her dog were killed instantly. Ruggs was subsequently arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, leading to his immediate release from the Raiders. On August 9, 2023, Ruggs was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for his involvement in the fatal crash.

    Henry Ruggs NFL Salary and Contracts

    In July 2020, Ruggs signed a four-year, $16.67 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, which included a $10 million signing bonus. Following the accident and his release from the team, approximately $6 million of the signing bonus was reclaimed by the Raiders.

    Also Read: Grant Gustin Net Worth

    It is estimated that Ruggs received a total of $4.73 million from the contract. Given that Nevada has no state income tax, Ruggs likely netted around $2.85 million after federal taxes, agent fees, and other expenses, not accounting for legal expenses related to the crash.

    Henry Ruggs Career Earnings

    • 2020: $607,000 base salary + $2.4 million signing bonus.
    • 2021: $607,000 base salary + $2.4 million signing bonus.
    • 2022: Scheduled to earn $4.8 million.

    In total, Ruggs’ career earnings amount to $11 million.

    Early Life

    Henry Ruggs III was born on January 24, 1999, in Montgomery, Alabama. He attended Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, excelling in football, basketball, and track. Ruggs was a highly sought-after football prospect and committed to playing college football at the University of Alabama. He was a three-year starter at Alabama and contributed to the team’s victory in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

    College Career

    At Alabama, Ruggs was a prolific receiver. His college statistics are:

    • 2017 (Freshman): 12 receptions for 229 yards and 6 touchdowns.
    • 2018 (Sophomore): 46 receptions for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns.
    • 2019 (Junior): 40 receptions for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns, 17 punt returns for 264 yards and 1 touchdown.

    Ruggs was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

    NFL Career

    Ruggs was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 12th overall. His rookie season in 2020 was promising, with 46 receptions for 703 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 11 punt returns for 159 yards. His second NFL season was cut short by the November 2021 car crash, having caught 24 passes for 452 yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games.

    Sentence

    Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor manslaughter in February 2023. On August 9, 2023, he was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison.

    Henry Ruggs Net Worth

    Henry Ruggs net worth is $4 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Hayden Panettiere Net Worth

    Henry Ruggs Net Worth

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X