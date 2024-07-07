Henry Ruggs Net Worth

Henry Ruggs is an American football player with a net worth of $4 million. A promising young wide receiver in the NFL, Ruggs’ career was abruptly altered in November 2021 due to a tragic car accident that resulted in the deaths of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog Max.

Legal Consequences

In November 2021, Ruggs was driving his Corvette at over 150 mph when he crashed into Tintor’s car, which was stopped at a red light. Both Tintor and her dog were killed instantly. Ruggs was subsequently arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, leading to his immediate release from the Raiders. On August 9, 2023, Ruggs was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for his involvement in the fatal crash.

Henry Ruggs NFL Salary and Contracts

In July 2020, Ruggs signed a four-year, $16.67 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, which included a $10 million signing bonus. Following the accident and his release from the team, approximately $6 million of the signing bonus was reclaimed by the Raiders.

It is estimated that Ruggs received a total of $4.73 million from the contract. Given that Nevada has no state income tax, Ruggs likely netted around $2.85 million after federal taxes, agent fees, and other expenses, not accounting for legal expenses related to the crash.

Henry Ruggs Career Earnings

2020 : $607,000 base salary + $2.4 million signing bonus.

: $607,000 base salary + $2.4 million signing bonus. 2021 : $607,000 base salary + $2.4 million signing bonus.

: $607,000 base salary + $2.4 million signing bonus. 2022: Scheduled to earn $4.8 million.

In total, Ruggs’ career earnings amount to $11 million.

Early Life

Henry Ruggs III was born on January 24, 1999, in Montgomery, Alabama. He attended Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, excelling in football, basketball, and track. Ruggs was a highly sought-after football prospect and committed to playing college football at the University of Alabama. He was a three-year starter at Alabama and contributed to the team’s victory in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

College Career

At Alabama, Ruggs was a prolific receiver. His college statistics are:

2017 (Freshman) : 12 receptions for 229 yards and 6 touchdowns.

: 12 receptions for 229 yards and 6 touchdowns. 2018 (Sophomore) : 46 receptions for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns.

: 46 receptions for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns. 2019 (Junior): 40 receptions for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns, 17 punt returns for 264 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ruggs was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

NFL Career

Ruggs was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 12th overall. His rookie season in 2020 was promising, with 46 receptions for 703 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 11 punt returns for 159 yards. His second NFL season was cut short by the November 2021 car crash, having caught 24 passes for 452 yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games.

Sentence

Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor manslaughter in February 2023. On August 9, 2023, he was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison.

