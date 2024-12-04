Norman Powell Siblings: Meet Joniece and Margaret

Norman Powell is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

A former UCLA standout, he was drafted in 2015 by the Milwaukee Bucks but traded to the Toronto Raptors, where he won an NBA championship in 2019.

Powell has established himself as a reliable scorer, averaging 19.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season before recently returning from injury with a notable performance of 28 points against the Nuggets.

He is known for his three-point shooting, boasting a career-high 43.5% accuracy from beyond the arc.

Siblings

Norman has two older sisters, Joniece and Margaret.

They were raised by their mother, Sharon Powell, who played a significant role in their upbringing as a single parent2

College career

Powell played college basketball at UCLA from 2011 to 2015.

He was a highly regarded recruit coming out of high school, known for his athleticism and scoring ability.

Choosing to play for the Bruins, he began his collegiate career in the 2011-12 season, where he played a supporting role and averaged 6.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

His contributions helped the Bruins reach the NCAA tournament that year.

As he developed, Powell’s impact on the team grew. In his sophomore season (2012-13), he improved his scoring to 8.4 points per game, showcasing his potential as a reliable scorer.

By his junior year (2013-14), he continued to develop further, averaging 10.3 points per game and becoming an integral part of the team.

During his senior season (2014-15), Powell emerged as a leader for UCLA, averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

His performance earned him first-team All-Pac-12 honors and helped lead UCLA to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.

NBA career

In the 2015 NBA Draft, Powell was selected in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks as the 46th overall pick but was traded to the Toronto Raptors shortly thereafter.

During his rookie season (2015-16), he primarily played in a reserve role, averaging 5.0 points per game.

However, over the next few seasons, Powell developed into a key player for the Raptors, becoming known for his scoring ability and three-point shooting, particularly during the 2017-18 season when he averaged double figures in points.

Powell played a significant role in the Raptors’ historic championship run in 2019, contributing crucial minutes during the playoffs and helping the team secure its first NBA title.

In March 2021, he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he continued to showcase his scoring ability and versatility, averaging around 18 points per game during his time with Portland.

In February 2022, Powell was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he has continued to be an impactful player known for his explosive scoring off the bench and ability to stretch the floor with his shooting.

Accolades

Powell has achieved several notable accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, he was recognized as a first-team All-Pac-12 player during his senior year at UCLA, where he averaged 16.4 points per game.

In the NBA, Powell won an NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, contributing to the franchise’s first title.

He has also been a two-time all-state high school player in California and played a key role as an offensive spark off the bench during his tenure with the Raptors.

Despite not being selected for an All-Star Game, Powell’s consistent performance has earned him respect as a valuable player in the league.