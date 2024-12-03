Ochai Agbaji Siblings: Meet Volleyball Player Orie Agbaji

Ochai Young Agbaji is a professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

He played college basketball at the University of Kansas, where he was named a consensus first-team All-American and led the Jayhawks to a national championship in 2022, earning the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

Drafted 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022, he was traded to the Utah Jazz and then to the Raptors in 2024.

Siblings

Ochai has one sibling, an older sister named Orie Agbaji, who played volleyball for the University of Texas.

Their parents are Olofu and Erica Agbaji, both of whom played basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

College career

Agbaji played college basketball at the University of Kansas from 2018 to 2022.

He joined the Jayhawks as a four-star recruit and had a modest role during his freshman year, averaging 8.5 points per game while showcasing glimpses of his potential.

As he progressed into his sophomore year, Agbaji improved significantly, increasing his scoring average to 10.0 points per game and becoming a more integral part of the team.

His contributions helped Kansas secure a strong position in the Big 12 Conference.

In his junior year, Agbaji continued to develop, averaging 14.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

This upward trajectory culminated in his senior season, where he truly broke out as a star player.

During the 2021-2022 season, he averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

His exceptional performance earned him the title of Big 12 Player of the Year and consensus first-team All-American honors.

Agbaji played a pivotal role in leading Kansas to the NCAA Championship, scoring 21 points in the title game against North Carolina.

For his outstanding contributions throughout the tournament, he was awarded the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

NBA career

After an impressive college career, Agbaji declared for the NBA Draft and was selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in June 2022.

Shortly after being drafted, he was traded to the Utah Jazz as part of a deal that sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland.

This trade provided him with an opportunity to play significant minutes on a rebuilding team, where he could further develop his skills.

In his rookie season with the Jazz during the 2022-2023 campaign, Agbaji showcased his shooting ability and versatility on the court.

He averaged around 10 points per game while steadily improving his three-point shooting percentage throughout the season.

In February 2024, Agbaji was traded to the Toronto Raptors, marking a new chapter in his career where he would continue to grow under a different coaching staff and alongside new teammates.

Accolades

Agbaji has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time at the University of Kansas.

Notably, he was named a consensus first-team All-American and the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2022.

His leadership and performance were instrumental in leading the Jayhawks to a national championship, for which he earned the title of Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

In addition to these honors, Agbaji was recognized as a finalist for prestigious awards such as the Wooden Award and the Naismith Player of the Year Award.

He was also selected for various All-America teams, including the USBWA All-America First Team and the NABC All-America First Team.

His contributions during the Big 12 Tournament earned him the Most Outstanding Player award, further solidifying his status as one of the top players in college basketball.