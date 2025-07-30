Norwegian man collapses and dies in his house in Vipingo Ridge

A Norwegian national aged 84 collapsed and died in his house in Vipingo Ridge area, Kilifi County.

Police and the family of Eidenbon Per Arne Klausen had developed breathing challenges on July 29 at about 4pm, before he collapsed and died.

He had suffered a stroke while in Kenya and had been receiving treatment at a local facility.

He was rushed to the facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The man was due to check out of the country in March 2025 but stayed over medical issues, the family said.

The body was moved to a mortuary pending autopsy and further action, police said.

Meanwhile, police in Panpaper, Bungoma County are investigating are investigating murder where the body of a man aged 43 was found on the road.

The body of Donald Abungama was found on the roadside about 500 meters away from his house.

The man had visible injuries on the head, right ear, and mouth when the body was found on Monday morning.

The wife of the man said they had an altercation before she escaped the house.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.