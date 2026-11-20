The National Police Service (NPS) has announced December 10, 2026, as the date for a nationwide recruitment exercise targeting Kenyans seeking to join the service as police constables.

In a notice, the service said the recruitment would take place on Thursday, December 10, at designated centres across the country.

The exercise will run from 8am to 5pm. All applicants are required to report to their respective recruitment centres by 8am.

The NPS said applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 28 years and possess a valid national identity card.

Candidates must also have a minimum grade of D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with at least a D+ in either English or Kiswahili.

Other requirements include physical and medical fitness. Male applicants must be at least 5 feet 8 inches tall, while female candidates must meet a minimum height of 5 feet 3 inches.

Applicants must also have no criminal record or pending criminal charges.

The service further stated that female candidates must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment or during the training period.

How to Apply for Police Recruitment

Interested candidates are required to download and complete the prescribed application form available on the National Police Service website, Kenya Police Service website, Administration Police Service website or Directorate of Criminal Investigations website.

The forms can also be obtained from the nearest Huduma Centre.

Applicants must present themselves at their designated recruitment centres with the completed application forms and original documents, together with copies of their academic certificates and testimonials, national identity cards and birth certificates.

Candidates who underwent training at the National Youth Service (NYS) must also provide a discharge certificate showing a minimum conduct rating of ‘GOOD’.

The requirement also applies to NYS-trained candidates reporting to the NYS Headquarters in Ruaraka.

The National Police Service emphasised that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all candidates who meet the requirements.

It warned applicants against paying bribes or giving money to individuals claiming they can help them secure positions in the service.

The NPS said corruption and the provision of false or misleading information to influence the recruitment process are criminal offences.

Members of the public were urged to report suspected recruitment malpractice to the nearest police station.

They can also report through the toll-free emergency numbers 999, 911 and 112, or the #FichuaKwaDCI line on 0800 722 203.

The service assured the public that all reports would be handled confidentially.