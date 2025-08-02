NPS Dismisses Claims On Limiting Female Recruitment

The National Police Service (NPS) has distanced itself from remarks made by a junior officer suggesting that the number of women recruited into the service should be significantly reduced.

The comments were made during the 23rd edition of the “Jukwaa la Usalama” forum held in Laikipia County, attended by Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

The officer, who serves as an OCS, had suggested that only 20 percent of new police recruits should be women, arguing that they often struggle during critical operations such as protests. “You see, during recruitment, they give percentages. But if possible, the number of female recruits should be set at 20%, and the rest should go to men,” the officer said.

In a statement released Saturday, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the remarks were personal views and do not reflect the official position of the service.

“The NPS emphasizes that the officer’s remarks were personal and do not represent the official stance of the government. Women in the service continue to play a critical role in policing, law enforcement, and professional service delivery across the Republic and beyond,” Nyaga stated.

He further noted that Kenyan policewomen are not only excelling locally but are also serving with distinction in international peacekeeping missions.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere also responded strongly to the remarks, affirming that women are capable of handling high-pressure situations. “I have two female bodyguards who protect me effectively,” she said, adding that gender should not be used as a basis for judging capability.

Inspector General Koome reiterated that the police service is committed to gender inclusion and respects the contribution of both men and women in maintaining law and order.

“To all the women here, the National Police is very gender-sensitive. As we move toward recruitment—and we know it is coming soon—we will include both genders, because each gender has a role to play,” he said.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen backed Koome’s sentiments, stressing that the government is committed to achieving the constitutional gender representation threshold.

“You cannot say we cannot hire women. We have a constitutional obligation to reach 30%. Right now, we are only at 14%, and we are still pushing to reach that 30%,” Murkomen said.

He added that while the officer’s comments may have been poorly worded, there was no malicious intent. “The OCS meant no harm—he just didn’t communicate well. What he was trying to say is that during intense situations involving gunfire or bandits, maybe our female officers shouldn’t be in the direct line of such danger.”

The police recruitment exercise is expected to resume in March 2025 after a two-year pause. The government had earlier announced plans to recruit 5,000 new officers starting December 15, 2024.