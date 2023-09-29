NSA Launches Artificial Intelligence Security Center To Bolster National Security

The United States National Security Agency (NSA) has unveiled plans for the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Security Center dedicated to overseeing the development and integration of AI technologies within US defense and intelligence services.

General Paul Nakasone, Director of the NSA and US Cyber Command, announced this initiative on Thursday, highlighting the growing significance of AI in national security.

Nakasone emphasized that the new center plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI technology within the security, defense, and intelligence sectors, particularly in light of the evolving threats posed by China.

“We maintain an advantage in AI in the United States today. That AI advantage should not be taken for granted,” Nakasone said at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

The AI center will be integrated into the existing NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, serving as a central hub for ensuring the secure adoption of new AI capabilities across the national security enterprise and defense industry base.

Nakasone underscored the increasing importance of AI in various aspects of national security, including diplomacy, technology, and the economy, for the US and its allies and partners.

The NSA Director stressed the need for the United States to maintain its leadership in AI development and prevent malicious foreign actors from acquiring American AI innovations.

He highlighted the necessity of building a strong understanding of AI vulnerabilities and addressing foreign intelligence threats to AI systems to enhance AI security.

Responding to inquiries about using AI for threat analysis, Nakasone noted that US intelligence and defense agencies already employ AI but highlighted that the ultimate decisions are made by humans.

He emphasized that AI assists human decision-makers but does not replace them, stressing the importance of human involvement in critical decision-making processes.

Addressing questions about foreign interference in the 2024 US presidential elections, Nakasone stated that the NSA has not yet detected any attempts by Russia or China to influence the upcoming elections.

He highlighted that numerous elections worldwide are scheduled before the US presidential vote, and the United States will collaborate with its partners and allies to deter potential manipulation efforts.

