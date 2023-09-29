NTSA Extends Working Hours to Clear Backlog

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revised its operating hours to enable the collection of new generation number plates.

In a statement Friday, NTSA indicated that its banking halls and offices will remain open from 7.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. on weekdays.

The authority’s offices will also be open on Saturdays for the next two weeks.

“Additionally, NTSA offices will remain open to the public on Saturday, 30th September, 2023 and Saturday, 7th October, 2023 from 8.00am – 4.00pm to enable number plate collection,” said the government agency.

NTSA has also urged motorists who have received SMS notifications on the collection of reflective number plates to visit the centers identified during the application process.

This comes a week after Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen instructed the authority to clear the backlog in printing of Driving Licences, logbooks and digital number plates.

Murkomen said he would personally oversee the reforms to ensure the authority streamlines its service delivery to Kenyans.

“To quickly resolve this issue, I will personally supervise the processing, printing and delivery of Driving Licences, logbooks and digital number plates, starting today, to ensure Kenyans get better services and value for money,” he said.

The CS had prior to issuing the directive made impromptu visits to the NTSA Inspection and Printing Centre along Likoni Road and the Headquarters in Upper hill.

Here, the CS decried poor service delivery occasioned by a broken printing machine leading to about half a million pending applications.

The new-generation vehicle registration plates were introduced in May last year as part of measures to fight forgery, swapping and duplication.

The deadline is April 2024.

