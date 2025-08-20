NTSA Offers Free Inspection For School Buses In New Safety Campaign

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced that school buses and school vans across the country will receive free motor vehicle inspection services this weekend as part of its national road safety campaign “Watoto Wafike Salama.”

In a public notice released on Wednesday, NTSA said the free inspections will take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at all official NTSA inspection centres nationwide.

The aim is to help schools and transport operators ensure that vehicles used to carry children are fully safe and roadworthy.

“We will make a safety assessment to guide motor vehicle owners and schools on corrective measures to take in order to ensure the safety of all our children. Present school transport vehicles for a free motor vehicle inspection clinic,” the Authority stated.

The exercise will be available in Nairobi (Likoni Road), Mombasa, Nakuru, Machakos, Kakamega, Kisumu, Voi, Uasin Gishu, Nyahururu, Kitale, Nyeri, Thika, Embu, Meru, Kericho, and Garissa.

In Kisii County, the inspection will be held a day earlier, on Friday, August 22, at Cardinal Otunga High School in Mosocho.

NTSA has urged all school heads and vehicle owners to take advantage of the free service, noting that regular inspection and preventive maintenance can significantly reduce accidents involving schoolchildren.

The agency also reminded all Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to follow the required safety standards as children return to school. In a separate notice issued on Tuesday, NTSA listed key requirements for PSVs transporting children, such as having a valid inspection certificate, road service licence (RSL), proper insurance and ensuring overall roadworthiness.